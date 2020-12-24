Dear Santa, My name is Ty. I want an elf please. I want 2 elves. How are your reindeer doing? I want a play reindeer. Love, Ty
Hi Ty. Elves are fun, but most of them want to stay up here. Reindeer are excited for the big ride! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, My name is Nyla. Can you please bring me a mermaid tail? How are the elves? Love, Nyla
Hi Nyla, Mermaid tails are COOL! I hope we have one around here to give to you. I’ll ask the elves. By the way, the elves are doing great and say hello. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, My name is Shaila. I want a doll please. I want some headphones too. Are your elves doing good? Love, Shaila
Hi Shaila, Thank you, the elves are doing very well. I see the gifts you want, and I will do my best. Have you been nice to others? Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, My name is Harper. Do the reindeer have any jobs? I would like a watch please. Love, Harper
Hi Harper, Do the reindeer have jobs, you ask? Indeed…they whisk me around the world superfast. That is their job. The rest of the year they are like athletes and train every day. And don’t forget those reindeer games. What kind of a watch are you wishing for? Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, My name is Iver. I have been good this year and what does your reindeer look like? I want a game please. Love, Iver
Hi Iver, I’m so glad you’ve been good this year. How about being nice? Are you doing that too? My reindeer look like any other reindeer, except for Rudolph with that nose and all. Which game do you wish for, Iver? Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I am Tripp. I hope that Noel is ok. I want a 4 wheeler. Love, Tripp
Hi Tripp, Noel is doing great, thanks. So tell me: have you been nice this year? To your family, relatives, friends and teacher? This is what Santa looks for the most. A 4-wheeler is a big request, but I will do what I can. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, My name is Charlotte. I want some Elsa stuff please. I will make you cookies. Love, Charlotte
Hi Charlotte, Thank you for telling me that you are making me cookies. I’ll remember that when I fly to your house. Elsa is great…but Olaf cracks me up. What kind of stuff do you want? Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, My name is Noah. I want play doh and a watch. Love, Noah
Hi Noah, So tell me: have you been nice this year? To your family, relatives, friends and teacher? This is what Santa looks for the most. Playdoh is so much fun. It smells funny. What kind of watch is the one you want? Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, My name is Alison. I miss you Santa. I want a JoJo Siwa bookbag. Love, Alison
Hi Alison, Thank you for saying that; I miss you, too. I miss seeing all of you playing with your friends and cousins because of the Covid. That JoJo Siwa is pretty cool. I’ll try to find a bookbag for you. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, My name is Sariah. I have been good. I want a wagon this year. Love, Sariah
Hi Sariah, I’m glad you have been good this year. Have you been nice, too? To your parents and teachers? They sure deserve it. I think wagons are cool. Kids have been asking for them for years. I’ll see if I have one around the shop. You want red, right? Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa