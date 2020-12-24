Dear Santa, I want boots and toys for Christmas. From, Easton
Easton, Boots are great shoes. I wear them all the time. There are a lot of toys out there. I hope the elves pick the right ones for you. Merry Christmas! Santa
Dear Santa, I have been a good boy. I would like an 8 ball for Christmas. Thank you. From, Lincoln
Lincoln, Do you mean a Magic 8-ball where you can ask a question and get an answer? Those are pretty cool. It’s one of the elves’ most popular toy of all time. Merry Christmas! Santa
Dear Santa, I have been a good girl. For Christmas I would like Barbies and a Barbie Dream house. Thank you so much. Love, Emoni
Emoni, Thank you for reminding me that you are on the nice list. I double-checked and you’re right there under the list of White Oak students. You picked some great gifts this year. Merry Christmas! Santa
Dear Santa, I have been a good girl. I want a bike and a tablet. Love, Tiana
Bicycles are great gifts, Tiana. I don’t get to ride bikes much, except for in the workshop to test them out. There’s too much snow outside at the North Pole. Merry Christmas! Santa
Dear Santa, I have been a good boy. For Christmas I would like a PS4. Thank you so much. From, Uriah
Uriah, I’m sure you’ve been a good boy. Have you been nice too? Helping out classmates or family members are a few ways to be nice. Have a Merry Christmas and keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I have been a good girl. For Christmas I would like a real pet. Thank you so much. Love, Natalie
Natalie, I’m glad you have been a good. I don’t carry pets with me in the sleigh, they get bored while traveling in the sleigh and tend to make messes. I hope you like what the elves picked out for you. Merry Christmas! Santa
Dear Santa, I have been a good boy. I want a hoverboard. Love, Raheem
Raheem, I’m glad you’ve been a good boy. Have you been helping your classmates and family? Those are surefire ways to get extra points on the nice list. Merry Christmas and keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I have been a good girl. For Christmas I would like Barbie Dream house and Barbie’s. Thank you so much. Love, Madisyn
Madisyn, Giving your Barbies and other dolls a home is a great idea. What’s your favorite part of the dream house? I like the kitchen because that’s where all the great cookies are made. I hope you like your gifts and you’re welcome. Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I have been a good boy. For Christmas I would like 2k21 and playstation 5. Thank you so much. Love, Jay’cion
Jay’cion, I like watching the elves play NBA 2k21. Which is your favorite team to play as? Buddy the Elf likes the Lakers. I’m not good at playing those games. I like playing board games myself. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I have been a good girl. For Christmas I would like Mermaid Barbie doll. Thank you so much. Love, Amina
Amina, Mermaid Barbie doll is a good choice. Do you have a favorite one? I remember mermaid Barbies that could swim in your bathtub. The elves liked testing those. Have a Merry Christmas! Santa
Dear Santa, I have been a good boy. For Christmas I would like new bike. Thank you so much. Love, Heath
Heath, I’m glad you have been a good boy. The elves like making bikes, but you’ll need a helmet too. My hat has a built-in helmet, but I also like the kind that make you look like you have a mohawk too. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I have been a good boy. For Christmas I would like apple tv and a iPad. Thank you so much. Love, Owen
Owen, Those are both every good choices for gifts. Have you been helping your classmates and family? Helping others are ways to get extra points on the nice list. Merry Christmas! Santa