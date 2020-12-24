Dear Santa, I want a little tree. My favorite food is pizza. I enjoy playing with my sister. Love, Franco Sanchez
Franco, Pizza is the elves’ favorite too! Do you like your’s with pineapple on it. My elves love pineapple and maple syrup on pizza. I’m glad you play with your sister, that’s a good example of being nice. Keep being nice and Merry Christmas! Santa
Dear Santa, This is Lee. I want an oil slick trick scooter and an electric drum set. I am in Mrs. Price’s class. We had a sub for 2 weeks that is crazy. I missed Mrs. Price and my whole class missed her. Love, Lee Harriss
Lee, I’m sad to hear that your class missed Mrs. Price while she was gone. Sometimes, especially this year, people had to not be with people they care about so they could all be safe. Hopefully, you all will have a great time together once school starts again. Have a Merry Christmas and keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, You are the best because you give us presents. Have you been doing good? I hope you love the cookies you get. I hope your elves are doing good. I want a small book bag and a American Girl doll. Love, Sadee Biggs
Thank you Sadee. The elves and I have been doing great, especially now that I know I’ll be trying some tasty cookies soon. I’ll take some to the elves so we can share. You have picked good gifts this year and we’ll do our best to send the best presents to you. Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, Please give me a toy but it should be a helicopter that has a controller so I can fly the helicopter. Thank you, Juan Altamirona-Santana
Juan, Toy helicopters are great gifts. Do you have a pilot’s license? Ho ho ho, I know you don’t need a license to fly a toy helicopter, but you do have to be good at the controls. I’m sure you have a steady hand. Have a merry Christmas and keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, How is your day going? I hope your elves are good today and thank you. I hope you love to eat our cookies. Please can I get a Barbie. Love, Isabella Leon
Isabella, My day is going great now that I have your letter. The elves have been busy making toys and getting the sleigh ready to visit Chowan County. I love cookies, especially ones from your house. Merry Christmas and keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I want a race car. I want a TV for my room. I want a game. Thank you, Tavarion Stanley
Tavarion, Those are some impressive gifts. Have you been nice this year? I think I see your name on my list, let’s see ... here it is. Have a Merry Christmas! Santa
Dear Santa, I have been good. Santa I want a tablet and a drone. My name is Landon. Love, Landon Hooper
Landon, Thank you for being good this year. Have you been nice at school or at home? When good kids help others, they get an extra point on the nice list. You have some great present ideas and I hope our elves are up to the task. Merry Christmas! Santa
Dear Santa, My teacher’s name is Mrs. Price. I want cookies. My mom’s name is Maria and my dad’s name is Costeno. My friend’s name is Isabella. How is your reindeer. Thank you for the presents. I love you, Elizabeth Amrosio-Reyes
Elizabeth, The reindeer are great, thanks for asking! They especially love when I share letters asking about them. Everyone you mentioned in your letter in on the nice list. Merry Christmas and you’re welcome! Santa
Dear Santa, I had a lot of stuff going on at my school and there was a mouse in my classroom. I want to give my teacher a mouse trap for her classroom. She kind of does not like mice but she does like me. Love, Lucy Ginski
Lucy, I’m glad your teacher likes you. I’ll see what I can do about the mouse. It could have been Santa Mouse, a special friend who helps me check on things. Animals are better at being sneaky than humans and elves sometimes. Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, How are you feeling? My school is White Oak. My mom’s name is Erica and my dad’s name is George. My name is Olivia Taylor. My favorite fruit is watermelon and strawberries. My favorite princess is Ariel. I want a baby doll stroller for Christmas but I’ve already told your elf. Love, Olivia Taylor
Olivia, My elf did share your Christmas list with me. I’m doing great, especially since Christmas is very near. It makes me happy to share presents and spread holiday cheer. Merry Christmas and keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I want a scooter and a hoverboard. Santa, my teacher’s name is Mrs. Price. One of my friends at school is Lee. I go to White Oak. I love you Santa. My favorite food is pancakes. Written by Octavion Jones
Pancakes are one of my favorite foods too, Octavion. The elves love maple syrup, and pancakes are perfect for syrup. But they put syrup on everything! I love you too. Merry Christmas! Santa
Dear Santa, I want a robot and a rocket. My best friend in my class is Lee. I go to White Oak School. From, Colton Brannan
Colton, What kind of rocket do you want? The elves have built this really big rocket in the workshop and ... what Buddy? That’s for something else? OK. Whew, I was worried it wouldn’t fit in my sleigh. You have some great gifts picked out. Hope you have a Merry Christmas. Santa
Dear Santa, How has it been? I want a new stuffed animal and I want a new bicycle. I want new clothes and a new tablet and new Elsa toys. Love, Baylnne White
Baylnne, Things have been going well. I bet you’ve grown since I last saw you. Those are some great gifts you want. Keep being nice! The world could use great kids like you. Merry Christmas? Santa
Dear Santa, I like Christmas. My mom put up a Christmas tree. Then my cat played with her toys that Santa put on my table. You gave me presents. I want some new toys like a tedd bear. Love, Santos
Santos, I’m glad your cat liked her toys. It’s hard to figure out what pets like, because they can’t write their own Christmas list. A teddy bear is a good choice. The elves have been working extra hard on your gifts. I hope you like them. Merry Christmas! Santa