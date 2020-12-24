Here are a few entries for the “Dear Santa” project for the paper. All submissions were written by 4th grade students in Mrs. Asheton Smith’s class.
Dear Santa, Every Christmas you come from the North Pole and I wonder how you can get to almost every child on Earth. I heard about it being magic or Christmas spirit. I think that it comes from love like… When a family comes together and each one shares all their time and is just thankful for each other being together. We are all thankful for what you do for all of us. You bring JOY to all of us and we encourage it. I love you Santa. Sincerely, Daniel Casper
Daniel, you ask an important question…how can I visit every child in the world? Well, it’s really very simple: there are 24 time zones in the world, so I have a day to do it, not just the night. There are many parts of the world with few or no people. Also, not every home celebrates Christmas. Mostly, though, the reindeer, me and the sleigh are very fast!
All your words about love…in the family and about Santa…you’re right…it’s the true Christmas spirit at work. It’s great you appreciate it…at any age! Merry Christmas, dude! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa,
My name is Bella but I’m mainly talking about my sister Adrianna. She is having a hard time in school and I want her to have a good Christmas but she has to be perfect because she wants to have a good GPA. I don’t care what you get me but just do something for her. I have 3 sisters and 1 brother. I want them to have a good Christmas so then everyone will be happy. I love my siblings but some times... I don’t like them but Adrianna is always nice so I think you should let her gave a good Christmas. Have a happy Christmas, Bella Parrish
Dear Bella, Your letter made Santa laugh and sad a little bit. I’m laughing about what it’s like to have a brother and 3 sisters…it must be crazy at times! I’m sure Adrianna is working very hard, but perfection is a tough goal. It can drive someone crazy. No one is perfect, not even Santa. (But we know who is, don’t we?). I hope Adrianna can relax and enjoy Christmas with you and everyone. You are a very caring person, aren’t you? Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, For Christmas I number one want my family to be happy. I also want to say I am thankful for my family, they treat me good so I should treat them good. I want a happy dad not a made one, wouldn’t you? I want a happy mom, wouldn’t you? For Christmas I want a X-Box and a new tablet. Mostly I want to hang with family and friends. I think I have a great life, but not everyone does. That’s why I am thankful that I have food and drink and a house. That’s what I am thankful for and what I want! Sincerely, Payne Whealton
You are 100% correct, Payne! A happy family is the best gift of all; nobody wants to be mad, right? It’s wonderful that you are thankful for all your blessings….everyone should be! And hopefully, those without a great life will get one in the New Year. Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, The things I am thankful for are my family and friends. I am also thankful for veterans and life. What I want for Christmas is new clothes and new shoes and a necklace. I also want a new mask for school and stuff for school. I am thankful for our schools that help us learn. Also for our police station that protects us. Love, Baylei White
You are thankful for so much. Baylei! Family, friends, veterans, police, and most of all, LIFE itself! That will serve you well on tough days. I’m glad you want a new mask…I plan on giving a lot of those this year. I hope you have a great Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa