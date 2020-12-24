Hey Santa,
Can I get a Xbox for Christmas and a dirtbike? Also can you get my family three hundred dollars and legos? From, Khyen
Dear Khyen, How are you this Christmas? You want two of the most popular toys this Christmas…I’ll certainly see what I can do. But I just might have another little surprise for you, too. I do not bring money, so I cannot help you there, but tell you what…I will pray that somehow $300 finds its way to you. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa so, so much. Your elf and deer are nice. Merry Christmas Santa! I want you to get me a dinosaur toy for me because I have old dinosaurs. I don’t play with them anymore. That is why. Please give me the dinosaur. I love you Santa. Love, Juan
Hello, Juan, Santa loves you so, so much too. Thank you for sharing the love. My elves and reindeer said to say hello. Dinosaurs are fun! Isn’t a dinosaur supposed to be old? What kind do you like the best? Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa,
I would like a nerf gun and Nintendo Switch. I would like some books please. Can I have some “I Survived” books please? I would like some hot chocolate please. I would like a new tree house. That is all I could want. So I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Love your good kid, Jackson
Dear Jackson, You are my good kid, aren’t you? And have you been nice, too? Because that’s what really counts. I love the “I SURVIVED” books…which is your favorite? I like the one about the ancient city of Pompeii. I would like to have hot chocolate with you! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a pink dirt bike. And a new helmet too. My other helmet is too big for me so I need a new one. So please can you try to get me a pink dirt bike? Your friend, Kenstyn
Kenstyn, Awesome! A pink dirt bike! Wouldn’t that be fun! I’m glad you asked for a helmet, too. Santa wants all children to be safe. I will try to get you one, or surprise you with something else! Thank you for being my friend. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa,
I hope you are feeling good. For Christmas I would like a couple of gifts like a PS5 and a pocket knife. So now into the video games: The Hunter Call of the Wild, Madden 21, NBA 2K 21, Fortnite, PGA Tour 21. And a dirt bike! I believe in you. You are a jolly man. Merry Christmas!
Your good boy, Scott
P.S. Poof is being good.
Thank you, Scott…I am feeling REAL good, especially now…and I bet you know why! I’m glad you believe in me. That’s a pretty long list you have there. I probably can’t bring everything you want. I have to save some for other children. I believe in you, too, Scott and thanks for being a good boy. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? For Christmas, I’d like a …. Spy Kids set, Beyblades, remote control robot, and Dog Man books! That’s some things I’d like for Christmas. Since I already wrote my letter to you. From, Luke
I am doing fine, my man, and thank you for asking. You did write a letter to me already, but Santa loves getting mail. I hope you’ve been nice to everyone you meet. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa,
I want Luigi stuff, a punching bag, Dino clay, a lego robot, a Venom Dino robot lego set and whatever you want to get me Santa! Love, Christian
Christian, Wow, you sure want a lot of stuff. But you didn’t mention if you’ve been nice this year, helped around the house … things like that. But don’t worry, I’ll surprise you with something! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa,
Will you get me this for Christmas please? I want a skateboard for Christmas because I can ride it. I can become a pro and do tricks with it. That’s all I want for Christmas. If you get it- thanks! Love, Mason
A skateboard, eh, Mason? What kinds of tricks do you do? So your wear a helmet? I think it would be great if you turned professional. With a lot of practice, why not? Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa,
I want a scooter, legos, a headset, computer, Logdotzip plushy, Minecraft game, Xbox One, Osmo coding, robot toy, and lizard toy. Santa, that is all the presents I want for Christmas. Your friend, Isaiah
There’s a lot of presents there, Isaiah. Would you be happy if I just brought one of them? And let me ask…have you been nice this year? Have you helped around the house? I am glad you’re my friend. Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa,
I’ve been very good. I helped my mom put up the dishes although I fought with my sisters. No one will get me this. But will you? … A HORSE!!!!!! Also I’ve been putting up my clothes with a little help from mama. I’d also like a baking set. With love, Adeline
You have been very good, Adeline…doing dish work and laundry is very helpful. Sorry to hear that you are fighting with your sisters. I wonder if it drives your parents crazy? Do you feel better after you argue? I really cannot promise you a horse, but I am happy you shared that with me. Santa cannot carry animals in my sack…if we did, the sleigh would smell like you-know-what! But I’ll find something special just for you. Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa,
I would like a John Deere, baby Yoda, clothes, shoes, play-doh, and a bike. Love, Raylan
Thank you very much for your letter, Raylan. WOW! A real John Deere? The kind where even I need a ladder to get in? That would be fun…I’ve always wanted to drive one myself. Oh, you meant a smaller one…I’ll see what I can do. I hope you have been nice to everyone. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa