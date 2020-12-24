Dear Santa, This is what I want for Christmas. First, I am thankful for my family and firends. Here is what I want, I want a razor so I go to my firends house. Lastly I want a cotton candy machine to make cotton candy and have fun with it. Thank you, save travels. Love, Bella
A cotton candy machine? HO-HO-HO! I don’t get too many requests for those! I’ll see what I can do. I appreciate you wishing me safe travels. You know you can follow me on some websites as I make my way around the world on my favorite night of the year. Keep being thankful and you’ll always be happy. Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, This is what I want for Christmas. I would like a mini ramp with skat plat with a rail at the top from O.C. ramps. 3 feet tall by The Way Next, I would like a Amazon Alexa for my room to listen to AC\Dc. Last I am Thankful for my frinds and family even my dog. Thanks for listening. From, O.R.
AC/DC? I love it, O.R. I remember giving Ozzy presents back when he was your age. He wanted sunglasses. You must be a great boarder…be careful out there! Thankful for everyone, even your dog? Awwwww....I will bet your dog is thankful for you. You are welcome for listening…it’s what I do. Keep being nice! Santa
Here is how I celbrate christmas. First I open presents with my sister and my cousin. We get to decorate The Christmas tree. Secondly I eat Food. I eat in the kitchen. and I eat with My Mom, sister, cousin and dog. Last I go ride my bike. I ride my bike with my sister, cousin. and we got off. I hope you have a great Christmas. Makenzie Holley
Makenzie! You have a Christmas name! HO-HO-HO! Thank you for telling me how you celebrate Christmas. When I get home from my night, I like to relax in front of the fire with hot cocoa and some of the cookies children left for me. Tell your sister and cousin I said HI! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, This is what I what for Christmas. Santa can I have a Electric Dirt Bike. I should get this Becuse I have ben good this year. Santa can I have a Phone. I should get this allso I have ben good this yaer. For a snack can I have some Hot Choclate. Can you please get these yaer. Love, Holton White
Sounds like you have worked hard to be good this year, Holton. I have to ask: have you been nice, too? The world needs all the nice kids it can get! Thanks for the snack, too. I have to stay jolly for the holiday, and that means having a belly full of cookies and cocoa! Thank you for the drawing of my hat..it was very clever! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, One thing I need is a new bike and one thing in want is slime. Here’s what I want ... for Christmas ... I want a new dress next. I want a cristal learning lab. Lastly, I want long nails. Here’s 3 things I need ... Pillow, blanket, and a tent. Thank you so much for these things. The next thing I would like is something I belive in. There is a great amount of things I want for Christmas but I think this is most important. Thank you Santa and have a Merry Christmas! Love, Emma
Gee, Emma, you sure asked for a lot for Christmas. I’m not sure Santa can carry all of it, and I don’t want to disappoint you. So, I hope you like what I do bring, please! Thanks for the Christmas wishes…I hope you and your family have a Merry one! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I am so thankful for my life and my family. I would like an amazon alexa for my bedroom. I would like a ps 5 for my bedroom and me. Are you having a good life? I am. Love, Jeremiah Brown
I am so glad you are so thankful for all in your life…that is an important wish for Christmas and every day. You ask if I am having a good life….yes, I am!! I think I have the best job in the world….it doesn’t feel like a job. Spreading joy is the greatest thing! And I am especially glad you are having a good life, too. Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I am so Thankful for Love. I am Thankful for school, friends, family,and the food. I want a ps 5 for my room and games. I want to be with my friends and family. I want to play with my family.Then I want to have fun with my family. Lastly, I want to hang out with my family.Thank you. Love, Henry
Dear Henry, I can see that you are all about family…loving them, being with them, playing with them and just hanging out. That is the best feeling, isn’t it? Thanks for being thankful, too. Santa especially loves it when kids do that. Merry Christmas, dude. Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I am thankful for my family and friends. I am thankful for rappers, they make good music and sound good. I am thankful for electricity and air. I want a ps 5 for Christmas and a gaming chair. Thank you! Love, Siyon
Whenever I see a child so thankful for everything….especially something as simple but important as air! I love music…I listen to it all the time…especially the song “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”! Sounds like you are really into the video games, wanting a chair and all. What is your favorite game? (I guess I should know, but even Santa gets confused at times). Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I am so thankful for the birth of Jesus on good old Christmas day. I am a Christian and it is the right thing to do, now here is the list of things I want: I want games for my nintendo switch such as mario kart 8 deluxe, captain toad, and super mario bros 3d world. I also want a banjo so I can make songs and play for my family. Well...that’s it on my list HAVE A JOLLY CHISHTMAS!!!Thank you! Parker
Dear Parker, Boy, do you have it right about Christmas. Everyone loves Santa, but everyone should love baby Jesus so much more. That Nintendo Switch is something, isn’t it? I have one myself; I put the reindeer on autopilot and play a few games myself! Thanks for the Jolly wish – you have a happy HO-HO-Holiday, too! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, This is what I want for Christmas this year. I want all of the 1/64 scale big bud, so I can have all of the rare tractors. I want an electric guitar so I can play rock music.Finally, all of the pokemon cards so I can have all of the rare cards. This is what I want for christmas. Love, Ayden M.
How is your family? And most important, have you been nice this year? You sure want a lot for Christmas, and that is fine. I hope I can deliver on some of your wishes; I will do the best I can. Thanks for the love! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I am thankful for my family and friends. I am thankful for presents, God’s birthday, and family. Next, I want some toys. I want a puppy, an iphone, and a chromebook. Next I want to spend some time with my family and friends.They make me happy. It makes me respectful and kind. Merry Christmas! Love Annabelle
Ooh, Annabelle, I love the picture of me! Thank you for sending it along with your letter. You are thankful for so much and that’s great. Your wishes sound fun, but please don’t be disappointed if I can’t bring a puppy. If I get too many of them (and ponies, pigs, monkeys and such), there might not be room for the toys! Besides…P-YEW! They stink up the bag! Finally, I love that you are kind…and respectful! I wish there were more people like you in the world. Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I am thankful for my family. I want a ps 5. I want a gaming chair. I want $150. This is what I want for Christmas. Thank you! Aydon W.
Dear Aydon, Thank you for your letter. And you sure are lucky to have such a great family…that is the greatest gift, isn’t it? I like the picture…is that your dog? He seems to be looking right at me! I hope you have a Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, Please listen to the things I want for Christmas. But first I’m going to tell you what I’m thankful for. I’m thankful for my friends, my family, and my house.Now I’m going to tell you what I want for Christmas. I want a cotton candy machine because I want to eat the cotton candy. Also I want to have fun with the different colored cotton candy. Also I want a new doll. I want a doll to play with. Also, I want it to dress it up. I want it to sleep with.Thank you for listening to what I want for Christmas. Love, Anna Scott
You sure are thankful for the right things, Anna…good for you! It’s funny…you are the second child today asking for a cotton candy machine! I’ll have to look into this…maybe the elves have them stashed in their break room, eating all that sugar. No wonder they work faster than usual! It’s a pleasure to listen to you and I hope you have a wonderful holiday with your family. Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I am thankful for everything I have. I am thankful for my mom, my dad, and family.I would like an Iphone ll or a xr because I want to listen to music and call my friends. I have an Iphone 8 right now. I would like a Ps5 or a PS 4 because I’m going to be happy and I will smile. It’s so playful . I hope you have a merry Christmas!Thank you very much!Love, Taraji
“Thankful for everything I have”. That is the greatest thought of all! Loving what you have is a key to happiness. About the phone…I will do what I can, but I hope you will smile and be happy, even if Santa can’t deliver the goods. I like music, too…especially Christmas music! Keep being nice! Santa