During the first seven days in December, National Handwashing Awareness Week is observed.
The first Global Handwashing Day was held in 2008, when over 200 million people around the world washed their hands in more than 70 countries. The 2020 Global Handwashing Day theme is “Hand Hygiene for All.” This year’s theme follows the recent global initiative calling on all of society to ramp-up hand hygiene. Handwashing with soap and water is not only simple and inexpensive, but also can dramatically reduce the number of people who get sick.
Ignaz Semmelweis, a Hungarian doctor working in Vienna General Hospital, is known as the father of hand hygiene. Oliver Wendell Holmes in Boston, USA, established in 1846 that hospital-acquired diseases were transmitted via the hands of health care workers.
A few years later in Scutari, Italy, the Crimean War brought about a new hand washing champion, Florence Nightingale. At a time when most people believed that infections were caused by foul odors called miasmas, Nightingale implemented hand washing and other hygiene practices in the war hospital in which she worked, which made a big difference in the rate of infections.
These days, everyone seems to be washing their hands much more frequently, or using hand sanitizer when soap and water aren’t readily available.
Sudsing-up is definitely one of the best and easiest ways to stay healthy, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and flu season, too. But, research shows that as many as 97 percent of people don’t wash their hands properly. The biggest mistake is not washing long enough. Scrubbing for at least 20 seconds (about the amount of time it takes to sing or hum the “Happy Birthday ” song twice) is key. Be sure to use plenty of soap and the warmest water you can tolerate, if possible. Carefully wash your palms, the backs of your hands, between your fingers and under your fingernails. Don’t forget your wrists – germs collect there, too. Dry your hands with a clean paper towel or a clean cloth towel or use a blow drier if one is available. If you are using a public rest room, be sure to use a paper towel to touch all knobs/handles, including the entrance/exit doors and those on the sink and the toilet.
Washing your hands is an easy way to help prevent picking-up and spreading germs.
