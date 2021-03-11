Do you think you have a Revolutionary War ancestor in your family tree? If so, then consider membership in the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), a volunteer women’s service organization that honors and preserves the legacy of our Patriot ancestors.
There is a local NSDAR chapter – the Edenton Tea Party Chapter — with active members from Edenton, Hertford, and nearby areas. If you believe you may be eligible for membership, please contact Membership Chairman Beth Taylor at 252-482-3592 for additional information.
Nearly 250 years ago, American Patriots fought, sacrificed, and died for the freedoms we enjoy today. As a member of NSDAR, you can continue this legacy by actively promoting patriotism, preserving American history, securing America’s future through better education for children, and make life-long friendships.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Washington, D.C. Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than 1 million members. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, NSDAR currently boasts over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally.
Any woman 18 years or older — regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background — who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.