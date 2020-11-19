You can make observations of wildlife without actually seeing live animals. Many wildlife animals in nearby habitats avoid humans, and some are nocturnal. But you can often find evidence of them if you look carefully. You may find tracks, scat, pellets, rubs, skeletons, feathers, snakeskins, eggshells, browse lines, nests, or dens. In this activity you will search for signs of wildlife in places you would expect to find it or create an area that encourages wildlife to visit.
Signs of wildlife: animal tracks, scat, pellets, rubs, skeletons, feathers, snake skins, eggshells, browse lines, nests, or holes for underground tunnels.
- Pay particular attention in mud near a stream or pond where you might see footprints.
- Watch for nests in trees or on the ground.
- Look for animal damage on trees and vegetation:
- Deer rubs from antlers scrapping trees
- Trees that beavers have cut
- Plants that deer or rabbits have eaten
- Watch for snake skins, broken eggs, feathers, and skeletons.
Activity 1 – Wildlife Observation Hike
Supplies:
- Animal field guide or internet
- Camera (optional)
- Binoculars (optional)
Steps:
1. Take a one-hour hike looking for signs of wildlife. Possible places include home, a park, nature preserve, woods, or other location where you would expect wildlife to live.
2. Walk quietly. Try to observe all signs of wildlife. Birds are most commonly seen but if you watch carefully, you might also see squirrels, chipmunks, rabbits, or deer.
3. Listen for wildlife sounds — noises or calls that wildlife might make.
4. Record what you see and hear in your journal. Include the date, time, and weather conditions. Sketch or take pictures of what you observe.
5. Use identification guides as needed. You can carry small printed guides in a backpack, or use apps on a mobile device during your hike. When you get home or to a library, you can use the internet to learn more about your sketches or pictures.