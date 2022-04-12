A new community garden is taking shape in North Edenton.
While Jill Ririe and Larry Ekberg held the sidewalls, David Herlong stretched his 5’-11” frame to position the shed roof.
The trio secured the roof, attached the door handles and stepped back to admire the 2’ by 5’ vinyl structure donated to the Know Your Neighbor (KYN) community garden project by the Partnership to Improve Community Health. Assembling the shed was a major milestone in preparation for the first planting, which will be done by members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle.
KYN, a group formed in February 2021 to promote well-being, safety and neighborhood spirit in Edenton, began planning for the garden in fall 2021.
“We couldn’t have come this far in such a short time without the help of contributors like the Garden of Eden Club, Kellogg Supply Co., Sean Tunney of Lazy Weekends Landscaping and Lawn Care, Dawson Tyler of Down East Preservation and Lowe’s, as well as community partners — the Boys & Girls Clubs and College of the Albemarle Edenton Campus and others who committed to joining the effort at the appropriate time,” said Herlong, who chairs KYN with his wife, Cynthia, and Vonna O’Neill.
The garden-to-be is situated on Chowan County property equipped with water for irrigation.
Earlier this year a crew from Lazy Weekends leveled the site and put down a crushed rock base where the beds now sit.
Down East Preservation carpenters built eight beds with lumber donated by Kellogg Supply Co. of Edenton and Lowe’s in Elizabeth City. The beds soon will sport vegetable and flower seedlings, some of which the children started indoors under the guidance of Samantha Minton, director of the local Boys and Girls Clubs.
Minton and Kathy Busby, retired Edenton elementary school teacher and education coordinator for the KYN community garden team, are developing a curriculum for the student gardeners, who range in age from six to 18.
“We are designing a curriculum that will increase the children’s awareness of healthy lifestyles and acquaint them with the life cycle of plants,” Minton said.
Busby added, “My educational goal is for the boys and girls to learn that gardening can be fun as well as practical and can be done at almost any age.”
Busby said the children are excited about the garden.
“They’re watching as preparations continue at the site adjacent to their club,” she said.
Financial and in-kind contributions to equip the children for success in the garden include a grant from North Carolina Extension at AT&T, a donation from the Garden of Eden, and the gifts of individual donors.
Mary Burke, a Facebook administrator for KYN, stocked the shed with hand tools and colorful garden gloves that fit the young gardeners’ hands. Ken Stevenson of Stevenson Home Rehab is putting the finishing touches on an information kiosk for the site.
“We continue to reach out for community support, including new and gently used tools, financial assistance and volunteer talent,” Cynthia Herlong said.
A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. on April 19 at the garden.
To make a tax deductible contribution in the name of Boys and Girls Club of the Albemarle — Community Garden, mail to Elizabeth Mitchell, Executive Director, 824 North Oakum Street in Edenton.
For more information, visit Know Your Neighbor – Edenton, NC on Facebook or email kynedenton@gmail.com .