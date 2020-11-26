HERTFORD — Newbold-White House Visitor Center and Gift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays (Nov. 21 and 28, Dec. 5, 12, and 19).
The shop offers a variety items such as Perquimans Peanuts, goat-milk soap and lotions, art work, ornaments and books by local authors.
The newest book is about the Newbold-White House and is hot off the presses. The book, by well-known local author Phillip McMullan, who co-authored with John Ernst, is titled “A HOUSE IN THE ALBEMARLE: English Settlers, Quakers and the 1730 Newbold-White House.” Other books by McMullan covering the local area and its history include “Beechland,” “The Lost Colony and Crossing the Inland Sea,” “350 Years of Albemarle Maritime History.”
There’s also something new going on, and that is a sale of things appealing to those who like antiques or collectibles. There’s a wide variety to choose from and many gift-type items can be found just in time for the holidays.