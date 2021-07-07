At the Tyrrell County Public Library, we love preserving and sharing history with the community.
Last week I had the opportunity to further this goal by speaking with Ms. Myrtle D. Mitchell. She celebrated her birthday this week, and this particular birthday was extra special as it marked her 100th year of life.
Born on July 5, 1921, Ms. Myrtle has lived through some of the most important events in American history, including the Great Depression, World War II, the Civil Rights Movement, and the fall of the Berlin Wall.
Furthermore, as she was born, raised, and lived in Tyrrell County her entire life, she knows her community best and has seen it transform from a place with mostly dirt roads to a location with flourishing families and a crossroads that brings people together.
To celebrate her 100th birthday, Ms. Myrtle agreed to participate in an oral history interview to have her words, experiences, and memories preserved in the Tyrrell County Public Library’s archive. Once the series of interviews has been concluded, proofed, and approved, it will be made available in the library’s oral history collection.
Thanks to the work of the Tyrrell Genealogical Society and Mr. George Haislip, our library has a unique collection of oral accounts from a variety of people that have lived through many important events in Tyrrell County’s history. We at the library are proud to help continue this work and preserve the wisdom of our elders for future generations.
When Ms. Myrtle and I sat down to talk, I was delighted to find out that we share a passion for working with others and serving those in need. For many years, Ms. Myrtle worked as a teacher and as a social worker, and during her career she truly helped to change the lives of many in Columbia. She also got married at the start of World War II and worked on the home front as her new husband fought for the freedom of others.
At one point in our conversation, she said, “I have lived a beautiful life, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.” Ms. Myrtle’s experiences are truly unique and beautiful, as she was witness to 100 years of local and national history. We are honored to help preserve her words, and we are excited to wish her a very happy birthday! Have a wonderful week, and we hope to see you at the library.