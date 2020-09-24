About a month ago, my granddaughter visited with her 9-month-old baby. She set her on the floor and put a newspaper down with her and said, “Watch this.”
The baby (not yet crawling) rolled and twisted and grabbed at the paper until it was everywhere. At one point, she took a photo of it and put it on the Internet. So if you see a baby reading a newspaper, it was my great-granddaughter.
While talking, she mentioned picks up an Internet article about Edenton. She said it was a lady about the virus. I asked her what her name was and she didn’t remember.
I stepped over and picked up a paper I had saved. Showed it to her. She said that’s her. It was Ms. Adrian Wood.
Love the story about Thomas and his cake. The same thing happened to me last November. The widow lady next door was home after receiving a gallstone operation.
When I received the cake, a big hunk was missing. Don’t know if my cake lady told her to cut it out, or if she did it on her own. Never asked. She is a good friend.