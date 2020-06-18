I’m so happy we have folks back in the building to look at and check out materials. Remember – we’re here for the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for check outs. We’re also continuing our “Library To Go” program for folks who don’t want to come in the building.
We’re still not at a point that we can offer public access computers, but we are offering printing if a patron can email us a document, faxing and printing. We’re getting back up and running as a library. Whew! It’s all a bit stressful, but our patrons have been so thrilled to be able to pick out fresh reading materials. I see smiles above all their face coverings!
Call us, write us, text me (because you know my phone number now) and we’ll help you out. We’re so happy to be back and we’re getting the hang of being the best library in the country again.
Summer Reading is continuing in the new way. Because this column is written prior to the first program – I have no idea how it went. Martha Fisk, of the North Carolina Museum of Natural History, will be presenting a program about Dinosaurs on June 23. Dinosaurs continue to be one of the most popular topics of all time in libraries so we’re excited. The program will be held at the traditional time of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Here’s how to participate:
Send your email ONCE to bgoodwin@pettigrewlibraries.org the Monday before the first participating program, Include the first name and age of each participant.
Check your email after 5 p.m. on Mondays for a link that will be sent to you to join the program on Tuesday.
Watch the Tuesday on-line program at 10:30 a.m.
Come to the library to pick up a FREE kit AFTER each program for participants.
Keep log on back of books read for PRIZES.
Picture Books
Pet the Cat’s Groovy Guide to Kindness – Kimberly & James Dean
You Can Dot It, Noisy Nora! Rosemary Wells
What About Worms: An Elephant & Piggie Book – Ryan Higgins & Mo Willems
Readers
Danny and the Dinosaur Ride a Bike
Fancy Nancy: Nancy Takes the Case
Jane Goodall: A Champion of Chimpanzees
Pete the Cat’s Family Road Trip
Ranger Rick: I Wish I Was a Llama
Children’s Fiction
Big Nate Stays Classy – Lincoln Peirce
Dog Diaries: Mission ImPAWsible – James Patterson
Jedi Academy: At Last, Jedi – Jarrett Krosoczka & Amy Ignatow
Young Adult
The Betrothed – Kiera Cass
Fiction
Fearless – Fern Michaels
Influence – Carl Weber
The Last Trial – Scott Turow
Mum & Dad – Joanna Trollope
Truth & Justice – Fern Michaels
Books on CD
Camino Winds – John Grisham
Texas Outlaw – James Patterson
Large Print
Someone to Remember – Mary Bologh
Non-Fiction
Colossians – Joyce Meyer