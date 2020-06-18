No sew T-shirt tote bag

Do you have a favorite t-shirt laying around that you’ve outgrown? Don’t throw it away! Repurpose it. Old t-shirts make great reusable shopping totes to take to the grocery store or farmer’s market.
Turning T-shirts into reusable totes is an easy, kid-friendly activity that only takes about 20 minutes.
Follow the steps below to make your own t-shirt tote bags!
Supplies:
- Old T-Shirt
- Scissors
Directions:
1. Lay a T-shirt flat on the floor. Be sure the t-shirt has been washed and dried.
2. Cut off both sleeves.
3. Cut out the neckline from the t-shirt.
4. Make 1.5 inch slits along the bottom of the t-shirt. Be sure to go though both sides of the t-shirt.
5. Turn the T-shirt inside out. This way, when you tie the knots, they will not be visible from the outside.
6. Tie the top and bottom tassels together. Be sure to double knot your ties to ensure the bag does not come apart when filled.
7. Continue Step 6 until all tassels are tied.
8. Turn the t-shirt right side out again. Enjoy your reusable tote.
See flyer for pictures of each step.