More than 246 years ago, on Tuesday, October 25, 1774, 51 women met in Edenton at what would become one of the earliest organized women’s political actions in United States history. The full text of their petition reads:
“As we cannot be indifferent on any occasion that appears nearly to affect the peace and happiness of our country, and as it has been thought necessary, for the public good, to enter into several particular resolves by a meeting of Members deputed from the whole Province, it is a duty which we owe, not only to our near and dear connections who have concurred in them, but to ourselves who are essentially interested in their welfare, to do every thing as far as lies in our power to testify our sincere adherence to the same; and we do therefore accordingly subscribe this paper, as a witness of our fixed intention and solemn determination to do so.”
The Edenton tea party had 50 women, or 51 including Penelope Barker. The signers of the declaration include Abagail Charlton, Mary Blount, F. Johnstone, Elizabeth Creacy, Margaret Cathcart, Elizabeth Patterson, Anne Johnstone, Jane Wellwood, Margaret Pearson, Mary Woolard, Penelope Dawson, Sarah Beasley, Jean Blair, Susannah Vail, Grace Clayton, Elizabeth Vail, Frances Hall, Mary Jones, Mary Creacy, Anne Hall, Rebecca Bondfield, Ruth Benbury, Sarah Littlejohn, Sarah Howcott, Penelope Barker, Sarah Hoskins, Elizabeth P. Ormond, Mary Littledle, M. Payne, Sarah Valentine, Elizabeth Johnston, Elizabeth Crickett, Mary Bonner, Elizabeth Green, Lydia Bonner, Mary Ramsay, Sarah Howe, Anne Horniblow, Lydia Bennet, Mary Hunter, Marion Wells, Tresia Cunningham, Anne Anderson, Elizabeth Roberts, Sarah Mathews, Anne Haughton, and Elizabeth Beasly.
According to the late noted Edenton historian Elizabeth Vann Moore (February 3, 1912-January 1, 2010), the reason for the event was not "tea and taxes" but the result of the Provincial Congress that had met in New Bern in August 1774 and the fact that area representatives had been sent to the Continental Congress in Philadelphia. The fifty one women were concerned about what was going to happen to them and their friends and families as a result. These women knew that signing this resolution could cause hardships, and indeed, might have been considered treasonous, but they put their signatures on the line and this became known as the first instance of women participating in political activity in the colonies.
A few weeks later on November 3, 1774, the Resolve was printed in the Virginia Gazette, a local paper published in Williamsburg, Virginia, and eventually appeared in the London paper, the Morning Chronicle and London Advertiser. Finally, a London engraver created a cartoon satirizing the women for their patriotic action.
Over many years and many NSDAR administrations, recognition of these women as Patriots has been sought. Perhaps the very beginning was in 1942 when Vann Moore moved back to Edenton and her genealogical research career began.
When the Barker House sat in its previous location, it was known as the Moore House. The Moore family had owned this house for 150 years, and it was known that Penelope Barker had lived in the adjoining house during her second marriage. But Vann Moore found out that Penelope and Thomas Barker had owned the Moore House and that it was their residence. In 1952, the Moore House was moved to its present location and we now know it as the Barker House.
The Barker (Moore) House fueled Vann Moore's curiosity about the Edenton Tea Party and the signers of the Resolution. She went to the New York Public Library and asked for the British Revolutionary Papers from November 1774 to February 1775 where she found three papers that had the Resolution printed and all 51 signers listed. She later found the Williamsburg Gazette dated November 9, 1774, with the Resolution and all the 51 signers again listed. This started her research, and for the next 50 years she did extensive research on these 51 signers. There is only one signer -- Grace Clayton -- who she could not find any information on and thinks that perhaps, at the time, she was a visitor. Of the other signers, they were not all from Edenton -- some were from Bertie, Perquimans, Gates, and Chowan counties.
Contrary to popular belief, Vann Moore believed the logical place for the signing of the Resolution was the Chowan County Courthouse -- not Mrs. Elizabeth King's house as the house would have been too small for 51 women.
When the Edenton Tea Party Chapter NSDAR was chartered on February 27, 1948, the name of the Chapter was selected to commemorate the protest of these 51 women against the British injustices of 1774.
Recognition of the 51 Edenton women as Patriots became a reality through a December 10, 2020, Executive Committee motion that read: "To authorize the Office of Registrar General to recognize as Patriots the fifty one signatories of the Edenton Resolve, dated October 25, 1774, provided there is no later known declaration or demonstration of loyalty to the Crown."
Peggy Carney Troxell, NSDAR Recording Secretary General and Honorary NC State Regent made this motion, and extended her gratitude to Gay Davenport of the Major Benjamin May Chapter NSDAR, who assisted in gathering the final evidence to support the argument that these ladies showed patriotism in their actions and therefore deserve to be recognized as DAR Patriots. Registrar General, Pat Miller McFall worked diligently to present both sides of the discussion, and over the years, Pat Autry of the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence NSDAR Chapter, Jane Barbot, Honorary Vice President General and Honorary NC State Regent and the late Beth May, Past NC Organizing Secretary, and others, worked long and hard to bring this dream to fruition.
Vann Moore had always hoped that someday the DAR would approve these women as Revolutionary War patriots and as of December 10, 2020, her 50-plus year of work, and the work of many others, was finally rewarded.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America's future through better education for children.
Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than 1,000,000 members. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, NSDAR currently boasts over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. Any woman 18 years or older -- regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background -- who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.
Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Edenton Tea Party Chapter Registrar Candy Roth – 252-548-2648 or Membership Chairman Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592 for additional information. You may also go to the chapter website at http://www.ncdar.org/EdentonTeaParty_files/ or the Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/EdentonTeaPartyNSDAR/for additional information.