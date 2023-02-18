Edenton’s Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) held their annual luncheon last week to acknowledge students from across the area who participated in a yearly essay contest.

Over a hearty meal of lasagna, salad and cupcakes, students, Edenton Tea Party chapter members, educators and parents gathered at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church’s Parish Hall on Feb. 8 and heard from the winning students and their essays.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.