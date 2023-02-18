...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds, becoming northwest early this evening, 20
to 30 kt with occasional gusts up to 35 kt and very rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 9
Johnathan Jarvis is awarded the JROTC-NSDAR medal during the Edenton DAR’s annual luncheon, last week.
Edenton’s Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) held their annual luncheon last week to acknowledge students from across the area who participated in a yearly essay contest.
Over a hearty meal of lasagna, salad and cupcakes, students, Edenton Tea Party chapter members, educators and parents gathered at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church’s Parish Hall on Feb. 8 and heard from the winning students and their essays.
The essay question for grades five through eight was simple: imagine that you are a resident of one of the 13 American Colonies and write an essay in letter form as if you are seeking to address issues in your colony via the Second Continental Congress.
Aurora McMahon was the fifth grade winner and wrote about her time living in the northern colony of Pennsylvania. For sixth grade, Aubryn Bunch took the top prize, writing about women’s rights in colonial times.
“The Declaration of Independence said all men are created equal, but said nothing about women,” read Bunch, who also advocated for lower taxes in the “imaginary” colonies.
The seventh grade winner was Julia Simmons, who pushed back against high taxes and trade barriers for her tobacco-planting family from Jamestown, Virginia.
Reece Armstead, the eighth grade victor, took control of the room during his fiery reading, pushing for more democratic solutions to politics and hoping that politicians can consider all options when making decisions.
“I want us all to exist and be happy,” Armstead said.
Finley, Harrell of John A. Holmes High School scored the top spot for the “Patriots of the American Revolution” essay. His topic was Edenton’s own Penelope Barker. According to some DAR members in attendance, Barker had never been written about for the contest before.
Harrell is an upcoming Appalachian State University student, planning to major in English. He’s currently an active member of the Aces Marching Band.
The Good Citizen Essay winner was Bailey Rinehart, also of JAH. During the reading of her essay, Rinehart pointed out numerous issues currently afflicting the United States, including increased poverty and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rinehart, who plans to attend N.C. State University in the fall, thanked front line workers for their work during the pandemic and urged others to do the same as well as volunteer in their community.
“Nurses didn’t wear typical military uniforms, but wore scrubs and helped protect,” Rinehart read.
She went on to say that sharp divisions in America stem from a “me-istic” society and are worsened by the media.
“In a true democracy, everyone’s opinion matters,” she said.
Present for the essay awards were John Lassiter, Principal of Hertford Grammar School; Sharon Meads, Principal of Chowan Middle School; Christy Stevenson, AIG Coordinator for Edenton-Chowan; and Sonya Rinehart, Principal of John A. Holmes.
Also present for the final award of the day was Lt. Col. Neil Parks of the Holmes JROTC program.
Johnathan Jarvis, a JROTC cadet at the high school, was awarded a bronze JROTC/DAR medal for his outstanding cadet service by DAR member Debbie Spence and Rae Ohlert, both veterans themselves.