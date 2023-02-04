At their Jan. 11 chapter meeting, members of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR celebrated Black History Month early by learning about the life of Edenton resident Harriet Jacobs, former North Carolina slave turned abolitionist and author.

Harriet Jacobs was born an enslaved person in Edenton in 1813. Her mother passed away in 1819 and Harriet then went to live with her owner, Margaret Horniblow. There she was taught reading, writing and sewing.

