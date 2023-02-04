At their Jan. 11 chapter meeting, members of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR celebrated Black History Month early by learning about the life of Edenton resident Harriet Jacobs, former North Carolina slave turned abolitionist and author.
Harriet Jacobs was born an enslaved person in Edenton in 1813. Her mother passed away in 1819 and Harriet then went to live with her owner, Margaret Horniblow. There she was taught reading, writing and sewing.
Her life changed dramatically and for the worse with the death of Mrs. Horniblow. She was inherited by Mary Matilda Norcom, the young niece of Mrs. Horniblow; this brought Harriet under the control of Dr. James Norcom, Mary Matilda’s father. While living in his home, Harriet was subjected to mental and sexual abuse from Norcom and cruel treatment from Norcom’s wife.
Harriet sought permission to marry a free African American carpenter, but Norcom refused. Afterward, she began a relationship with Samuel Tredwell Sawyer, a prominent white lawyer. The couple had two children, Joseph in 1829 and Louisa Matilda in 1833. Harriet faced renewed abuse from Norcom and threats to her family; a revengeful Norcom planned to work Jacobs’ children as field slaves.
After being sent to work on a plantation by Norcom as punishment, Harriet soon went into hiding with friends and family. Her main hiding place came to be the attic space of her grandmother’s home where she remained for almost seven years in a space nine feet long and seven feet wide.
The lawyer, and father to her children, Samuel Tredwell Sawyer, was a state legislator and later member of the 25th Congress, who eventually purchased her (and his) two children. Although she lived in cramped quarters, she knew her children’s whereabouts and remained in contact with them.
Jacobs eventually fled northward in 1842 and ended up working as an abolitionist with Frederick Douglas. Even up North, she worried that Norcom might claim her and that she might be returned to Edenton. She reunited with her daughter and her fugitive brother in New York and later went to Boston.
In 1852, a few days before she fled to Massachusetts, a friend purchased Harriet Jacobs and ended the possibility that she might be returned to Norcom and bondage in North Carolina.
From the moment she absconded and until her death, Harriet Jacobs worked to improve the lives of African Americans. Before writing Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl, Jacobs worked with abolitionist Amy Post and joined the Anti-Slavery Society.
During the 1850s, she wrote Incidents. Her book did not receive much acclaim during the Civil War; however, Jacobs continued working as an abolitionist and writing letters to the editor and publishing essays in various periodicals such as “American Baptist.”
After the war, Jacobs joined the American Equal Rights Association and promoted education for freedmen.
Before her death, Jacobs returned to Edenton and visited relatives. She died in 1897 and is buried in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
This fascinating and somewhat tragic life of Harriet Jacobs was brought to us by Charles Boyette, an Historic Interpreter at the Historic Edenton State Historic Site. Boyette is from Windsor, attended Lawrence Academy and graduated from East Carolina University, majoring in Public History.
While at ECU, he worked part time at Historic Hope Mansion near Windsor. After graduation, he was hired by Historic Edenton State Historic Site, and has been there for 15 years, doing tours, research, information requests and any number of other duties as needed. Charles reports that his family has been in this area for over 200 years, and that he is an avid student of genealogy.
About NSDAR
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than 1,100,000 members. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, NSDAR currently boasts over 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally.
Any woman 18 years or older — regardless of race, religion or ethnic background — who can prove biological descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.
