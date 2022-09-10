The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution urges all Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during this month’s annual observance in honor of this foundational document of national governance.

“There are two documents of paramount importance to American history: the Declaration of Independence, which forged our national identity, and the United States Constitution, which set forth the framework for the federal government that functions to this day,” said then President General Denise Doring VanBuren. “While Independence Day is a well-recognized and beloved national holiday, fewer people know about Constitution Week, an annual commemoration of the living document that upholds and protects the freedoms central to our American way of life.”