Edenton’s Old Colony Smokehouse fired it up over the Labor Day weekend down in the Sandhills at the second-annual Pinehurst Barbecue Festival.

Showcasing the best barbecue North Carolina has to offer, from east to west and vinegar to tomato, the late-summer festival invites pitmasters from across the state to take part in the three day foodie extravaganza in the heart of Pinehurst’s historic village.