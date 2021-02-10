Some weekends, you just need to get away to find that peace of mind that comes with exploration, being somewhere new.
Not for the faint of heart, but rewarding in so many ways, local explorers consider doing the five-county “loop” across Chowan, Washington, Tyrrell, Hyde and Dare counties that begins with crossing the Sound bridge to Washington County, then US 64 to Columbia, then NC 94 through Tyrrell into Hyde County to pick up US 264.
At the T-intersection between NC 94 and US 264, either take a right to venture into Swan Quarter, or go left so as to travel into Engelhard where a decision must be made whether to spend the night at a hotel or take the 50 mile trek, passing Stumpy Point, to get to Manteo and/or the Outer Banks for the evening.
Next morning after a cup of coffee, you take US 64 back and after crossing the Alligator River, maybe make one last pit stop at the Alligator River Marina before heading home.
Addicted to technology, our three kids ask why do we take these insane trips?
Answer: to spend time with family, get off the grid and experience life to its fullest. There’s more to life than trolling Facebook or playing video games.
To make preparations for this trip, be sure to grab a full tank of gas and check the tires because let’s be honest, taking the loop means exploring the frontier, so it’s not some jaunt between posh suburbs where gas stations are on every corner and cell service never goes dark.
Still, the one thing to note is that the people in this neck of the woods are friendly, so if you do break down, you’re not screwed like you would be in the big city.
Depending on where you start, the loop begins after crossing the NC 32 Sound bridge. The first landmark of sorts is a white two-story house or garage that captures the imagination because it is right on the water’s edge on the south side. Whoever owns it, that looks like a good place to write the great American novel or at least watch the Sound while talking about writing a book.
Next stop may be Creswell, but our trip started kind of late, so we decided to stay focused on our first stop so as to get lunch at Columbia Crossing for homestyle cooking. Menu is pretty affordable – you can get a hamburger and fries for $6.50. Fries are good, hot and definitely not shoe string size. Restaurant sells all sorts of fried fish too. Daughter had her first “real” fried fish – trout served with a side of fried okra. Buffet is available too.
A quick walk around Columbia revealed a charming downtown with an art gallery and a hardware store. Edenton legal eagle Hood Ellis has an office located at 211 Main Street that’s branch of the firm, Hornthal, Riley, Ellis & Maland, L.L.P. Ellis is Edenton’s Town Attorney. Water Street homes look enchanting.
A walk by Columbia’s Municipal Dock revealed a single mast sailboat and a few other boats docked nearby. Restroom, shower, electricity, water and pump-out services are available. Scuppernong River is a short hop to the Albemarle Sound.
A short walk away from the dock, you can cross underneath the US 64 bridge to get to Pocosin National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center.
Back in the car, the next part of the journey was to travel down east down NC 94 through Tyrrell County. Many large scale farms border the two-lane road and there are a lot of wide open spaces.
Before crossing the Intercoastal Waterway bridge near the border of Tyrrell and Hyde counties, thoughts turned to a photo of an alligator sent to me by spencerlouise15@gmail.com
Reptile was spotted near NC 94 south at the foot side of bridge on April 3, 2018. Wow!
Last fall, I went kayaking in that area, so I need to be more careful, maybe carry more than a hunting knife when touring deep in the marshes.
Fairfield is the next stop which brings to mind Valerie Tyson, pastor of Edenton Methodist Church. Tyson grew up in Fairfield and attended Mattamuskeet High School. Her husband Gene is pastor at Hertford United Methodist Church.
Homes within Fairfield’s Historic District deserve more attention, so that’ll be another trip for another time.
A few miles up the road is Lake Mattamuskeet. Depending on the weather, fisherman line the shores on either side of the causeway bisecting the large lake.
Hyde County is also known for duck hunting. District Court Judge Meader Harriss and his sons went hunting there recently; did pretty well too.
Anyone who wants to go fishing for more than a few hours or duck hunting might want to consider staying at Carawan’s Motel a few miles from the Lake. Motel offers affordable rooms and cabins.
When arriving at the T-intersection, travelers must decide whether to travel to Swan Quarter or Engelhard. We opted to do both, so we traveled to Swan Quarter to take a photo Adopt a Highway sign with Helen Jones Thorne’s name. See related story about Jones-Thorne on page B1.
Swan Quarter is where seasoned travelers go to pick up the ferry to Ocracoke. Crossing the Pamlico takes a little more than three hours, but it is so worth it to be on the open water.
Passing Mattamuskeet High School conjured up images of a small class sizes where teachers know students on a first name basis. With roughly 200 students attending grades 6-12 plus early college, the teacher-student ratio is 9 to 1 – far lower than the state average of 16 to 1. Columbia and Mattamuskeet are gearing up for football soon.
Swan Quarter and Ocracoke are amazing places, so that’ll be another story for another day. Doubling back and headed to Engelhard, we were intent on finding the Octagon House. See related story on page B1.
Next stop was Engelhard, a fishing village perched on the edge of the Pamlico Sound. Marina has those big fishing trawlers like those that you might see on Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks.
Thinking that Manteo was closer than it is, we opted to head that way for the night. After seeing a sign more than a few miles outside Engelhard that said 47 miles to Manteo, we immediately regretted our decision and debated whether to turn around, spend the night at the Engelhard Hotel.
However, because cell service was weak to non-existent, we needed to go where the juice was flowing because the Chowan Herald needs a strong internet connection when building a newspaper when travels takes near and far. As liberating as being away from technology is on the weekends, duty calls.
A good chunk of Tyrrell and Hyde counties is a wildlife refuge. Hyde and Dare counties share the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge. Amazing place really – no houses, nothing but trees, swamp and wetlands for many miles until you get to Stumpy Point, a fishing village in Dare County.
Next stop was the Island Motel and Guest House in Manteo. Our family tries to stay in locally owned and operated hotels because you get better service and many times it is less expensive than the bigger chain hotels. A trip to the Piggly Wiggly to gather supplies for dinner and we were bedded down for the night.
Sunday morning, we’re back on the road and wanting to get home to Edenton. Crossing the Alligator River Bridge, we monitor our speed on US 64 because the locals know not only to watch out for wildlife that may cross the highway, but NC Highway Patrol,.
Columbia, we ponder getting some fresh fish for lunch from the Full Circle Seafood Market, but it being rainy and a bit windy, we opted to charge forward to Edenton. Seafood market sells all sorts of locally caught fish – good deals too.
Back home in Edenton, we eagerly await the next road trip that may be Somerset Plantation outside Creswell or to check out St. George’s Episcopal Church, which has been serving the faithful in Hyde County since it was built in 1875.