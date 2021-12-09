Forty years ago a tradition began in Edenton, the Christmas Candlelight Tour.
Is this the first Tour or your 40th? Can you name your favorite home’s decorations? Was it Minnie and Mickey seated at a table set with Christmas goodies? Or perhaps Santa on Bill Schultz’ front porch? Or the beautiful magnolia garlands and wreaths in the Gardners’ home? Or the stunning nativity at the Willifords?
Perhaps one is still copying mantel arrangements from various years. Perhaps visitors are imitating the colonial greenery supplied by the Garden of Eden Club in the Cupola House and the Barker House? Is energizing. And one may still be convincing his or her spouse that a front porch is the perfect place to overflow with decorations like Nancy and Keith Sorenson’s.
This 40th Tour has houses with decorations never seen; homes rarely opened; and homes newly restored. There is a mix of homes from three centuries.
The oldest Tour home was built in 1840, the newest in 2001. There are wagon rides and hot chocolate; eggnog and live music. Visitors will be welcomed at the Edenton Baptist Church and the Old Rector’s Study of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
This Tour is definitely thrilling, definitely beautiful and will bring hope and good cheer, antidotes to the past weary years.
Taking the Tour is a positive vote for Edenton. Saying “Hello, Merry Christmas” to strangers and friends alike is energizing. Sharing good tidings, while shopping downtown and then on the Tour, demonstrates the spirit and pride our residents have for their community.
In talking about Tours, someone was overheard saying: “Why should I buy a ticket when I can just stop by and say hello sometime?”
That sentiment raises a question: why do so many people go to so much trouble and effort to put on, and be a part of, a Tour? The answer is simple, and yet complex.
At its simplest it supports the historical and tourism efforts of the Edenton Historical Commission. Complexity comes from knowing that a ticket purchase is the major fundraising source for the Commission. It is what keeps the Penelope Barker House and Welcome Center open.
Those places being open draws visitors to town which means tourist dollars are spent in our shops, restaurants and inns. Riding the Trolley exposes visitors to the story of Edenton’s centuries. Learning about the community aids visitors who may be deciding to make a move, a move to the South’s prettiest small town.
Marketing the town is complex, time consuming and takes many people. It takes effort. Support this effort by supporting the Tour. Purchase a ticket. Be filled with hope and rejoicing.
Forty years ago Edenton residents Grace and Chris Bean had an inspiration they made into reality with the Edenton Historical Commission. Celebrate this 40th year by being part of the Christmas Candlelight Tour.
Those who are weary of all the ‘noise’ of the current world and perhaps too much ‘busyness’ of the season, experience ‘A Thrill of Hope, the Weary World Rejoices!’ Rejoice in your community. Share the Christmas spirit with friends, neighbors and visitors. See you on the Tour this weekend!
For more information contact www.ehcnc.org or call 252-482-7800