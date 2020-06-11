After following the recommendations from various governing bodies, as well as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and local governments, and halting elective surgeries until Albemarle Eye Center and Precision Eye Care could be sure the hospitals weren’t overwhelmed, Dr. Jitendra Swarup resumed cataract surgeries.
“Albemarle Eye Center and Precision Eye Care (AECPEC) are very pleased to partner with local co-managing optometric physicians, Drs. Robert Mills and Scott Matthews of Clarity Vision, and Dr. Anna Leggett with My Eye Dr, to provide this state of the art technology for their patients,” Swarup said.
The first LenSx laser assisted cataract surgery in Williamston’s history was performed May 27, at Martin General Hospital, by Swarup. Although he has performed more than 40,000 cataract surgeries and over 1,400 LenSx laser surgeries over the last 28 years at local hospitals, this was a first for the town of Williamston and Martin General Hospital.
This method of cataract surgery has rapidly become the treatment of choice nationwide.
“We are excited to be the trailblazers providing the most technologically advanced cataract surgeries right here in Martin County” said Courtney Haynes, Director of Operations.
Utilizing the Laser method, the laser is able to make a precise entry and soften the cataract pre-surgically, in order to make cataract removal extremely efficient and safe. Importantly, the laser creates a perfectly centered circular opening in the capsule surrounding the cataract, ensuring an exactly centered implant placement. In doing so, we are able to provide ideal surgical control, allowing for the treatment of all types of cataracts, regardless of density.
Patients now have a chance to customize their surgery, possibly eliminate astigmatism and restore near vision, as well as distance vision, in a single day surgical procedure.
“Cataract surgery benefits the patient through improved quality of life, decreased risk of falls and fractures, and improves the patients chances of living longer” said Saundra Pearson, Surgical Director.
Cataracts may be detected due to blurry vision, sensitivity to light, decreased night vision, glare and/or halos around lights. Protecting your vision by having routine eye exams, and wearing a correct prescription in eyeglasses and/or sunglasses, as it increases a patient’s risk for cataracts. Cataract surgery is one of the most frequently performed surgeries in the United States, and it’s one of the safest.
During the surgery, Swarup removes the cloudy lens and replaces it with an artificial lens. Greater than 95% of patients have improved vision after their surgery.
For information on cataract surgery, call Albemarle Eye Center and Precision Eye Care at 1-800-755-7535.