Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Chowan County. Please send listings to The Chowan Herald at 423 South Broad St. Edenton, NC 27932 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
April 16
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
EDENTON - The Friends of Historic Edenton State Historic Sites, in partnership with Unanimity Masonic Lodge #7 and other supporters will host Breakfast with the Easter Bunny from 8 – 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at Unanimity Lodge #7.
The cost is $2 per person for breakfast.
Unanimity Lodge #7 is located at 215 East Water St. in Edenton.
April 18
Community Prayer Meeting
EDENTON - The Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence will host its monthly neighborhood Prayer Meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, April 18 at Providence Missionary Baptist Church.
The prayer meeting is free, and open to the public.
The meeting will consist of prayer for unity, peace and restoration throughout Edenton, and specifically Police Zone 4 this month.
Police Zone 4 includes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Chowan Court, Boswell Street, Cauthen Lane, West Gale Street, West Gale Circle, Twiddy Avenue, Waterford Apartments, Wedgewood Apartments, West Queen Street and West Church Street.
Providence Missionary Baptist Church is located at 214 West Church St. on the corner of Mosley Street.
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON - The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, April 18 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
April 20
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host History for Lunch titled, “Celebrate National Kite Month with Chris Maxa of HQ Kites and Designs USA,” at noon Wednesday, April 20.
Celebrate National Kite Month with a talk on the past, current and future of kites. Maxa will explain how kite apply to real life, and their presence on the Outer Banks.
History for Lunch will be offered in-person and virtually through Zoom. It is free, and open to the public. Participants should register in advance.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information or to register, visit the museum’s Facebook page, visit www.museumofthealbemarle.com or call 252-335-1453.
Community Garden Open House/Ribbon Cutting
EDENTON - The Know Your Neighbor Community Garden Open House/Ribbon Cutting will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
The open house/ribbon cutting is free, and open to the public.
The event will be held at the Boys & Girls Club, outside between the back of the building and the COA Culinary School, at 824 North Oakum St. in Edenton.
Albemarle Master Gardeners’ Spring Garden Show
HERTFORD - The 10th Annual Albemarle Master Gardeners’ Spring Garden Show titled, “Celebrate Gardening,” will be held from 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at the Perquimans County Recreation Center.
The annual fundraising event is held to support the Master Gardeners’ scholarship fund.
The sale will feature plant sales, gardening items, locally-made crafts from a variety of vendors, educational speakers, a children’s corner and more.
The Perquimans County Recreation Center is located at 310 Granby St. in Hertford.
April 23
Children’s Festival and Safe Kids Day
HERTFORD - The Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership will host the 14th Annual Week of the Young Child Children’s Festival and Safe Kids Day from 10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at the Perquimans County Recreation Center.
Admission is free, and the event is open to the public.
There will be drive-thru information booths.
The Perquimans County Recreation Department is located at 310 Granby St. in Hertford.
For more information, contact Sarah Williams at 252-482-3035.
April 24
Classical Classics Concert
EDENTON - The Albemarle Chorale will host a concert titled, “Classical Classics” at 4 p.m. Sunday April 24 at the Edenton United Methodist Church.
The concert will feature choral music composed by Mozart, Beethoven and Schubert.
Admission is free, and the concert is open to the public. Donations will be accepted.
Edenton United Methodist Church is located at 225 Virginia Rd. in Edenton.
Amy Shreve Concert
TYNER – Ballards Bridge Baptist Church will host Amy Shreve in Concert at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 24.
The concert is free, and open to the public.
Ballards Bridge Baptist Church is located at 3025 Virginia Rd. in Tyner.
AMY Shreve Concert
GATESVILLE – Gatesville Baptist Church will host Amy Shreve in Concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 24.
The concert is free, and open to the public.
Gatesville Baptist Church is located at 201 Court St. in Gatesville.
April 25
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
April 26
Board of Health Meeting
ELIZABETH CITY – The Albemarle Regional Health Services will host its Board of Health Meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26
Participants may attend the meeting in-person.
The meeting will be held inside the S. Michael Sutton, M.D. ARHS Board Room at Albemarle Regional Health Services, 711 Roanoke Ave. in Elizabeth City.
April 27
Amy Shreve in Concert
ROCKY HOCK – The Rocky Hock Baptist Church will host Amy Shreve in Concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.
The concert is free, and open to the public.
Rocky Hock Baptist Church is located at 113 Rocky Hock Church Rd. in Edenton.
April 30
Rabies Clinic
TYNER – Tri-County Animal Shelter will host a Rabies Clinic from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at the animal shelter.
One-year vaccinations will be given for $8 per vaccine.
The vaccines will be cash only. Participants must have the exact change.
The shelter will be closed for visitors that day.
The Tri-County Animal Shelter is located at 138 Icaria Rd. in Tyner.
May 1
Classical Classics Concert
ELIZABETH CITY – The Albemarle Chorale will host a concert titled, “Classical Classics” at 4 p.m. Sunday May 1 at the First United Methodist Church.
The concert will feature choral music composed by Mozart, Beethoven and Schubert.
Admission is free, and the concert is open to the public. Donations will be accepted.
First United Methodist Church is located at 201 South Road St. in Elizabeth City.
May 2
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, May 2 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
May 10
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
May 12
American Red Cross Presentation
EDENTON – A presentation of the History of the American Red Cross will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 12 inside the upstairs meeting room at the Shephard-Pruden Memorial Library.
Miltia Grady-Wheatly and Matt Womble will speak about the organization’s history and services that are available to area residents.
The presentation is free, and open to the public.
The library is located at 106 West Water St. in Edenton.
May 16
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, May 16 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
May 23
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
June 6
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 6 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
June 14
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
June 17
District Activity Day
CURRITUCK – The Chowan County 4-H invites local youth to participate in District Activity Day Friday, June 17 at Currituck County Middle School.
Participants will learn about public speaking. Participants will research a topic of interest, prepare a presentation and present to a panel of judges.
The event is free, and open to ages five – 18 years old.
Currituck County Middle School is located at 4263 Caratoke Hwy. in Barco.
For more information, call 252-482-8595.
June 20
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 20 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
June 22
Sew Much Fun Class
EDENTON – The Chowan County 4-H will host a 2022 Summer Fun Class titled, “Sew Much Fun,” from 1 – 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 at the Chowan Cooperative Extension Office.
Participants will learn introductory sewing skills with Northampton County 4-H Agent Sara Villwock.
The cost of the class is $20, and is for ages 8 through 14.
The Chowan County Cooperative Extension Office is located at 730 North Granville St. in Edenton.
For more information, call 252-482-8595.
June 23
Gourmet Cookie Decorating Class
EDENTON – The Chowan County 4-H will host a 2022 Summer Fun Class titled, “Gourmet Cookie Decorating,” from 9 a.m. — 12 noon Tuesday, June 28 at the Chowan Cooperative Extension Office.
Participants will learn their way around the kitchen during the introductory workshop. They will prepare healthy snacks, practice kitchen safety and explore foods grown in Chowan County.
The cost of the class is $15, and is for ages five through seven years old.
The Chowan County Cooperative Extension is located at 730 North Granville St. in Edenton.
For more information, call 252-482-8595.
June 27
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
July 6 – 8
Babysitter’s Backpack Class
EDENTON – The Chowan County 4-H will host a 2022 Summer Fun Class titled, “Babysitter’s Backpack,” from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, Thursday, July 7 and Friday, July 8 at the Chowan Cooperative Extension Office.
Participants will learn comprehensive lessons that focus on child development, age appropriate activities, safety, discipline and the business of babysitting.
The cost of the class is $25, and is for ages 11 years old and up.
Participants need to bring a bagged lunch each day.
The Chowan County Cooperative Extension is located at 730 North Granville St. in Edenton.
For more information, call 252-482-8595.
July 11
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, July 11 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
July 12
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
July 16 – 19
State 4-H Congress
RALEIGH – The Chowan County 4-H invites youth to participate in the State 4-H Congress Saturday, July 16 – Tuesday, July 19 in Raleigh.
Participants will join other 4-Hers from across the state for workshops, tours, dances, community service, fellowship and more.
The event is for ages 13 – 18 years old.
For more information, call 252-482-8595.
July 21 & 22
Fruit to Fork Class
EDENTON – The Chowan County 4-H will host a 2022 Summer Fun Class titled, “Fruit to Fork,” from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Thursday, July 21 and Friday, July 22 at the Chowan Cooperative Extension Office.
Participants will visit local peach and blueberry fruit farms in Chowan County and learn how to prepare different recipes with the fruits purchased from each farm.
The cost of the class is $20, and is for ages seven through 12 years old.
The Chowan County Cooperative Extension is located at 730 North Granville St. in Edenton.
For more information, call 252-482-8595.
July 25
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
July 26 – 29
Jr. Chef’s Cooking Camp
EDENTON – The Chowan County 4-H will host a 2022 Summer Fun Class titled, “Jr. Chef’s Cooking Camp,” from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 26 through Friday, July 29 at the Chowan Cooperative Extension Office.
Participants will learn how to prepare healthy meals, demonstrate safe knife practices and learn how to incorporate Chowan County agriculture into their meals. The week will end with a field trip.
The cost of the class is $30, and for ages 8 – 13 years old.
The Chowan County Cooperative Extension is located at 730 North Granville St. in Edenton.
For more information, call 252-482-8595.
Ongoing
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.