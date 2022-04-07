Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Chowan County. Please send listings to The Chowan Herald at 423 South Broad St. Edenton, NC 27932 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
April 8
COA Star Nights: An Evening Under the Stars
ELIZABETH CITY - The College of the Albemarle will present COA Star Nights: An Evening Under the Stars from 7 – 9 p.m. Friday, April 8 on the front lawn at College of the Albemarle.
The College of the Albemarle is located at 1208 North Road St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, contact Todd Krueger at 252-335-0821 ext. 2323 or via email at todd_krueger@albemarle.edu.
Watercolor Art Show
EDENTON - The Chowan Arts Council will host a Watercolor Show at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 8.
The show will spotlight works by local and regional artists.
The show is free, and open to the public.
There will be music and a food truck.
The Chowan County Arts Council is located at 112 West Water St. in Edenton.
For more information, call 252-482-8005, email cacedenton@gmail.com or visit www.chowanarts.com.
April 11
Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group
HERTFORD - The Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, April 11 at the Hertford United Methodist Church.
The support group is for caregivers and family members.
The support group is free, and open to the public.
The Hertford United Methodist Church is located at 200 Dobbs St. in Hertford.
For more information, call 252-333-7774.
April 12
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON - The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
April 14
Tot Time: Carolina Home of Pepsi
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host Tot Time titled, “Carolina Home of Pepsi” at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 14 at the museum.
Participants between the ages of three and five, accompanied by an adult, will discover why North Carolina is called the home of Pepsi and other Pepsi products.
Participants will read a book and participate in a hands-on activity.
Tot Time is free, and open to the public.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, contact Hayley James at 252-335-1453 or email hayley.james@ncdcr.gov.
April 16
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
EDENTON - The Friends of Historic Edenton State Historic Sites, in partnership with Unanimity Masonic Lodge #7 and other supporters will host Breakfast with the Easter Bunny from 8 – 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at Unanimity Lodge #7.
The cost is $2 per person for breakfast.
Unanimity Lodge #7 is located at 215 East Water St. in Edenton.
April 18
Prayer Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence will host its monthly neighborhood Prayer Meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, April 18 at Providence Missionary Baptist Church.
The prayer meeting is free, and open to the public.
The meeting will consist of prayer for unity, peace and restoration throughout Edenton, and specifically Police Zone 4 this month.
Police Zone 4 includes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Chowan Court, Boswell Street, Cauthen Lane, West Gale Street, West Gale Circle, Twiddy Avenue, Waterford Apartments, Wedgewood Apartments, West Queen Street and West Church Street.
Providence Missionary Baptist Church is located at 214 West Church St. on the corner of Mosley Street.
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, April 18 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
April 20
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host History for Lunch titled, “Celebrate National Kite Month with Chris Maxa of HQ Kites and Designs USA,” at noon Wednesday, April 20.
Celebrate National Kite Month with a talk on the past, current and future of kites. Maxa will explain how kite apply to real life, and their presence on the Outer Banks.
History for Lunch will be offered in-person and virtually through Zoom. It is free, and open to the public. Participants should register in advance.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information or to register, visit the museum’s Facebook page, visit www.museumofthealbemarle.com or call 252-335-1453.
Community Garden Open House/Ribbon Cutting
EDENTON – The Know Your Neighbor Community Garden Open House/Ribbon Cutting will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
The open house/ribbon cutting is free, and open to the public.
The event will be held at the Boys & Girls Club, outside between the back of the building and the COA Culinary School, at 824 North Oakum St. in Edenton.
April 23
Children’s Festival and Safe Kids Day
HERTFORD – The Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership will host the 14th Annual Week of the Young Child Children’s Festival and Safe Kids Day from 10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at the Perquimans County Recreation Center.
Admission is free, and the event is open to the public.
There will be drive-thru information booths and then a “park and play,” including pony rides, petting zoo, fishing, games, Smokey the Bear, Coastie and more.
The Perquimans County Recreation Department is located at 310 Granby St. in Hertford.
For more information, contact Sarah Williams at 252-482-3035.
April 24
Classical Classics Concert
EDENTON – The Albemarle Chorale will host a concert titled, “Classical Classics” at 4 p.m. Sunday April 24 at the Edenton United Methodist Church.
The concert will feature choral music composed by Mozart, Beethoven and Schubert.
Admission is free, and the concert is open to the public. Donations will be accepted.
Edenton United Methodist Church is located at 225 Virginia Rd. in Edenton.
Amy Shreve Concert
TYNER – Ballards Bridge Baptist Church will host Amy Shreve in Concert at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 24.
The concert is free, and open to the public.
Ballards Bridge Baptist Church is located at 3025 Virginia Rd. in Tyner.
GATESVILLE – Gatesville Baptist Church will host Amy Shreve in Concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 24.
The concert is free, and open to the public.
Gatesville Baptist Church is located at 201 Court St. in Gatesville.
April 25
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
April 27
Amy Shreve in Concert
ROCKY HOCK – The Rocky Hock Baptist Church will host Amy Shreve in Concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.
The concert is free, and open to the public.
Rocky Hock Baptist Church is located at 113 Rocky Hock Church Rd. in Edenton.
April 30
Rabies Clinic
TYNER – Tri-County Animal Shelter will host a Rabies Clinic from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at the animal shelter.
One-year vaccinations will be given for $8 per vaccine.
The vaccines will be cash only. Participants must have the exact change.
The shelter will be closed for visitors that day.
The Tri-County Animal Shelter is located at 138 Icaria Rd. in Tyner.
May 1
Classical Classics Concert
ELIZABETH CITY – The Albemarle Chorale will host a concert titled, “Classical Classics” at 4 p.m. Sunday May 1 at the First United Methodist Church.
The concert will feature choral music composed by Mozart, Beethoven and Schubert.
Admission is free, and the concert is open to the public. Donations will be accepted.
First United Methodist Church is located at 201 South Road St. in Elizabeth City.
May 2
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, May 2 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
May 10
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
May 12
American Red Cross Presentation
EDENTON – A presentation of the History of the American Red Cross will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 12 inside the upstairs meeting room at the Shephard-Pruden Memorial Library.
Miltia Grady-Wheatly and Matt Womble will speak about the organization’s history and services that are available to area residents.
The presentation is free, and open to the public.
The library is located at 106 West Water St. in Edenton.
May 16
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, May 16 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
June 17
Junior Docent Workshop
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host a Junior Docent Workshop from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
The workshop is for the ages 13 to 17 years old.
The workshop is free, and lunch is included.
Registration is required.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information or to register, call 252-335-1453.
May 23
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
June 6
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 6 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
June 14
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
June 20
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 20 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
June 27
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
July 11
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, July 11 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
July 12
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
July 25
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
Ongoing
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.