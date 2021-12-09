Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Chowan County. Please send listings to The Chowan Herald at 423 South Broad St. Edenton, NC 27932 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Dec. 12
Christmas Concert
ELIZABETH CITY - The Albemarle Chorale will perform a Christmas concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 at First United Methodist Church.
The concert is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.
Masks will be required.
First United Methodist Church is located at 201 South Road St. in Elizabeth City.
Revival
EDENTON - Edenton Church of God will host revival at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.
The singing group, Highway Revival, will be performing.
The revival is free, and the congregation invites the public to attend.
Edenton Church of God is located at 906 Johnston St. in Edenton.
Dec. 13
Monthly Neighborhood Prayer Meeting
EDENTON - The Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence Group will hold their monthly prayer meeting for Police Zone 12 at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 at Praise Temple Worship Center.
The group invites residents to join for prayer of unity, peace and restoration throughout Edenton.
The prayer meeting is free, and open to the public. The meeting will be held rain or shine.
Police Zone 12 includes Dr. Martin Luther King Ave., Bud Street, Lenny Lane, Gramby Street, Seashell Lane, Melonie Street, Vance Lane, Cox Ave., Shenita Lane, Valentine Ave. and Reginald and Mary Ave.
Praise Temple Worship Center is located at 820 Dr. Martin Luther King Ave. in Edenton.
Dec. 16
Colonial Christmas
HERTFORD - The Newbold-White House will host Colonial Christmas from 5:30 – 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.
Food, desserts and warm mulled cider will be provided.
The Newbold-White House will be open and adorned with seasonal green of the time era.
There will be a traditional yule log fire to warm attendees.
The Newbold-White House is located at 151 Newbold White Rd. in Hertford.
Christmas Party
EDENTON - The Autism Society of North Carolina- Chowan County Chapter will host a Christmas Party from 5 – 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at Rocky Hock Baptist Church.
Santa Claus will be available.
The party is free, and open to the public. Anyone with a connection to autism is invited.
Rocky Hock Baptist Church is located at 113 Rocky Hock Church Rd. in Edenton.
Dec. 23
Raffle Fundraiser
EDENTON - The Chowan Arts Council will hose a raffle fundraiser with the drawing to be held Thursday, Dec. 23.
Tickets are $10 a piece, six for $50 or 12 for $100.
Tickets can be purchases at the Chowan County Arts Council. All proceeds benefit the arts council.
The Chowan County Arts Council is located at 112 West Water St. in Edenton.
For more information, call 252-482-8005.
Jan. 5
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host their monthly History for Lunch titled, “Resisting Inevitability: The Desegregation of Schools in Pasquotank County, 1964-1969, Part 2” at noon Wednesday, Jan. 5 at the museum.
Glen Bowman, Ph.D., ECSU, will continue the discussion of the major challenges faced in Pasquotank County during the desegregation of public schools.
The event will be offered in-person and via Zoom.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website to receive a link to attend virtually.
Jan. 19
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host their monthly History for Lunch titled, “Arlington to Appomattox: Robert E. Lee’s civil War, Day by Day, 1861 — 1865” at noon Wednesday, Jan. 19 at the museum.
Participants will look at what the when he was out of history’s public eye by focusing on where he was, who he was with and what he was doing day to day.
The event will be offered in-person and via Zoom.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website to receive a link to attend virtually.
Ongoing
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.