Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Chowan County. Please send listings to The Chowan Herald at 423 South Broad St. Edenton, NC 27932 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Feb. 10
Tot Time: Oversized Computer
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host Tot Time titled, “Oversized Computer” at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.
Participants between the ages of three and five years old accompanied by an adult will dive into the past when computers filled a room or desk.
Participants will look at a computer from the collections, read a book and participant in a hands-on activity.
The event is free, and open to the public.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
Feb. 14
Alzheimers/Dementia Support Group
HERTFORD – The Alzheimers/Dementia Support Group will host its regularly scheduled meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14.
The meeting is for caregivers and family members.
The meeting is free, and open to the public.
The meeting will be held at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St. in Hertford.
For more information, call 252-333-7774 or 252-404-7090.
Neighborhood Prayer Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence will host a Neighborhood Prayer Meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14 at the Edenton Town Council Chamber Room.
Residents are asked to join to pray for unity, peace and restoration throughout Edenton.
This prayer meeting will cover Police Zone Two.
The meeting is free, and open to the public. Masks are highly encouraged.
Police Zone Two covers West Queen Street to Pembroke Creek bridge, Albania Street, Queen Anne Drive, Miles Brown Street, Dickinson Street, Pembroke Circle, Blount Street, West Eden Street, South Moseley Street, South Broad Street and South Granville Street.
Traveling Exhibit Opens
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will open a new traveling exhibit titled, “When the Computer Wore a Skirt: NASA’s Human Computers” on Monday, Feb. 14.
The traveling exhibit is on loan from the Hampton History Museum.
The exhibit explores the history and personalities brought to light in the hit film and best-selling book, “Hidden Figures.”
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, contact Allen Hoilman at 757-727-6875 or via email at allen.hoilman@hampton.gov.
Feb. 16
History For Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host History for Lunch titled, “Memories of the Currituck Outer Banks: As Told by Ernie Bowden” at noon Wednesday, Feb. 16 at the museum.
Bowden will discuss the tales of life spent on the Currituck Outer Banks.
The program will be offered in-person and virtually.
The program is free, and open to the public.
Registration will be offered through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
Feb. 17
Revolutionary Rhode Island Presentation
HERTFORD – The Sons of the American Revolution will host a presentation titled, “Revolutionary Rhode Island” Thursday, Feb. 17 at Captain Bob’s Restaurant.
The speaker will be Jared Jacavone, who is the county librarian and branch manager of the Tyrrell County Public Library.
Captain Bob’s Restaurant is located at 310 Ocean Hwy. South in Hertford.
Feb. 20 – 26
Virtual Heart Health 5K
EDENTON – Vidant Chowan Hospital and Vidant Bertie Hospital will host a Virtual Heart Health 5K beginning Sunday, Feb. 20 through Saturday, Feb. 26.
Conveniently run or walk within the dates above and send pictures to the Vidant Chowan Hospital Facebook page.
No registration is required.
Call or email with completion, providing name, age and contact information.
For more information, call 252-482-6264 or email alexandria.diamond@vidanthealth.com.
Feb. 22
Board of Health Meeting
ELIZABETH CITY – The Albemarle Regional Health Services will host its Board of Health Meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22
Participants may attend the meeting in-person or virtually.
The meeting will be held in the S. Michael Sutton, M.D. ARHS Board Room, 711 Roanoke Ave. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, call 252-338-4405.
Feb. 25
Free Skin Cancer Screening
EDENTON – The Vidant Chowan Hospital Speciality Clinic is partnering with Dr. Brentjens from Eastern Dermatology and Pathology to offer free skin cancer screenings from 1 – 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25
The event is free, and open to the public. Registration is required.
The event will take place in the Vidant Chowan Hospital Speciality Services Center, 211 Virginia Rd. in Edenton.
For more information or to register, call 252-482-6242.
Feb. 26
Freedmen, Surfmen, Heroes
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host a live program titled, “Freedmen, Surfmen, Heroes” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 in the Gaither Auditorium.
The program will teach the story of Keeper Richard Etheridge and the Pea Island Lifesavers.
The program is free, and open to the public.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information or to reserve a seat, call 252-331-4054.
Ongoing
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.