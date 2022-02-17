Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Chowan County. Please send listings to The Chowan Herald at 423 South Broad St. Edenton, NC 27932 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Feb. 20 – 26
Virtual Heart Health 5K
EDENTON - Vidant Chowan Hospital and Vidant Bertie Hospital will host a Virtual Heart Health 5K beginning Sunday, Feb. 20 through Saturday, Feb. 26.
Conveniently run or walk within the dates above and send pictures to the Vidant Chowan Hospital Facebook page.
No registration is required.
Call or email with completion, providing name, age and contact information.
For more information, call 252-482-6264 or email alexandria.diamond@vidanthealth.com.
Feb. 21
Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON - The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
For more information, call 252-482-8484.
Feb. 22
Board of Health Meeting
ELIZABETH CITY - The Albemarle Regional Health Services will host its Board of Health Meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22
Participants may attend the meeting in-person or virtually.
The meeting will be held in the S. Michael Sutton, M.D. ARHS Board Room, 711 Roanoke Ave. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, call 252-338-4405.
Feb. 25
Free Skin Cancer Screening
EDENTON - The Vidant Chowan Hospital Speciality Clinic is partnering with Dr. Brentjens from Eastern Dermatology and Pathology to offer free skin cancer screenings from 1 – 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25
The event is free, and open to the public. Registration is required.
The event will take place in the Vidant Chowan Hospital Speciality Services Center, 211 Virginia Rd. in Edenton.
For more information or to register, call 252-482-6242.
Feb. 26
Freedmen, Surfmen, Heroes
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host a live program titled, “Freedmen, Surfmen, Heroes” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 in the Gaither Auditorium.
The program will teach the story of Keeper Richard Etheridge and the Pea Island Lifesavers.
The program is free, and open to the public.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information or to reserve a seat, call 252-331-4054.
African American History Month Celebration
WINDSOR - Historic Hope Foundation will host the 28th Annual African-American History Month Celebration from 10 a.m. — noon Saturday, Feb. 26.
This year’s featured lectures will include “The Bunch Family Builders: Jeremiah Bunch and other Artisans” presented by Dr. Benjamin Speller and “Charles Peele: Enslaved Carpenter” presented by Ollie Peele Bond and Colleen Peele McGlone.
The presentation is free, and open to the public.
A lunch buffet will be served after the lecture.
The cost of the lunch is $15 per person.
Preregistration for the lunch is required.
Historic Hope Plantation is located at 132 Hope House Rd. in Windsor.
For more information or to register, call 252-794-3140 or email info@hopeplantation.org.
March 1
Edenton-Chowan Board of Education Meeting
EDENTON - The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education will host their regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1 at the Edenton-Chowan Schools Technology Department.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton-Chowan Schools Technology Department is located at 800 North Oakum St. in Edenton, behind the Boys and Girls Club.
For more information, call the Edenton-Chowan Schools at 252-482-4436.
March 2
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host History for Lunch titled, “Native Americans of Northeastern North Carolina: A Brief History,” at noon Wednesday, March 2.
Arwin D. Smallwood, Ph.D., Professor and Chair of the Department of History and Political Science at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, will discuss the history of the native peoples of northeastern North Carolina.
History for Lunch will be offered in-person and virtually.
The event is free, and open to the public.
The museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website at www.museumofthealbemarle.com.
March 7
Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, March 7 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
March 8
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 8 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
March 21
Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, March 21 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
March 22
Blood Drive
EDENTON – Rocky Hock Baptist Church will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 2 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22.
Rocky Hock Baptist Church is located at113 Rocky Hock Church Rd. in Edenton.
For more information or to register, visit www.redcrossblood.org. And enter RHBC to make and appointment.
Ongoing
Vessel Safety Check
EDENTON - The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.