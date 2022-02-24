Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Chowan County. Please send listings to The Chowan Herald at 423 South Broad St. Edenton, NC 27932 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. Monday.
Feb. 25
Free Skin Cancer Screening
EDENTON – The Vidant Chowan Hospital Speciality Clinic is partnering with Dr. Brentjens from Eastern Dermatology and Pathology to offer free skin cancer screenings from 1 – 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25
The event is free, but registration is required.
The event will take place in the Vidant Chowan Hospital Speciality Services Center, 211 Virginia Rd. in Edenton.
For more information or to register, call 252-482-6242.
Feb. 26
Freedmen, Surfmen, Heroes
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host a live program titled, “Freedmen, Surfmen, Heroes” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 in the Gaither Auditorium.
The program will teach the story of Keeper Richard Etheridge and the Pea Island Lifesavers.
The program is free, and open to the public.
For more information or to reserve a seat, call 252-331-4054.
March 1
Edenton-Chowan Board of Education Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education will host their regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1 at the Edenton-Chowan Schools Technology Department.
The Edenton-Chowan Schools Technology Department is located at 800 North Oakum St. in Edenton, behind the Boys and Girls Club.
March 2
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host History for Lunch titled, “Native Americans of Northeastern North Carolina: A Brief History,” at noon Wednesday, March 2.
Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website at www.museumofthealbemarle.com.
March 5
Perquimans County Restoration Association Annual Meeting
HERTFORD – The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host its Annual Meeting Saturday, March 5 at the Albemarle Plantation Clubhouse.
The keynote speaker, Max Carter from Guilford College, will make a presentation titled, “350 years of Quaker Community in North Carolina.”
The meeting is open to the public.
Albemarle Plantation is located at 128 Lakeside Drive in Hertford.
For more information, email williamstevenson62@gmail.com.
March 7
Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, March 7 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
March 8
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 8 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
March 10
Tot Time: Coca-Cola Anyone?
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host Tot Time titled, “Coca-Cola Anyone” at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 10.
Participants between the ages of three and five years old, accompanied by a parent or caregiver, will discover that a Coca-Cola Bottling Plant once stood where the museum is today.
Participants will take a step back in time with photographs, bottles and a part of the building while reading a book and participating in a hands-on activity.
Tot Time is free, and open to the public.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, call 252-335-1453.
March 16
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host History for Linch titled, “Women Breaking Barriers in Northeastern North Carolina” at noon Wednesday, March 16.
North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries and Bertie County native, Kathy Rawls, will discuss her achievements in being with the division more than 25 years and as the first woman to lead the agency since the Fisheries Commission Board became the Division of Commercial Fisheries in the late 1920s.
History for Lunch will be offered in-person and through Zoom.
History for Lunch is free, and open to the public.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, call 252-335-1453.
March 21
Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, March 21 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
March 22
Blood Drive
EDENTON – Rocky Hock Baptist Church will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 2 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22.
Rocky Hock Baptist Church is located at113 Rocky Hock Church Rd. in Edenton.
For more information or to register, visit www.redcrossblood.org. And enter RHBC to make and appointment.
March 23 & 24
Kindergarten Registration
EDENTON – Edenton-Chowan Schools will host Kindergarten Registration from noon – 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 and from 8 a.m. — 1 p.m. Thursday, March 24 at White Oak Elementary School.
Children must be five years old by August 31.
Registration is by appointment only.
White Oak Elementary School is located at 111 Sandy Ridge Rd. in Edenton.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-221-4083 or 252-221-4083.
March 24 & 25
Pre-Kindergarten Registration
EDENTON – Edenton-Chowan Schools will host Pre-Kindergarten Registration from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday, March 24 and from 8 a.m. — 3 p.m. Friday, March 25 at White Oak Elementary School.
Children must be four years old by August 31.
Registration is by appointment only. Applications must be completed and turned in prior to the scheduled appointment time.
Applications may be picked up at White Oak Elementary School, Chowan Pediatrics, Dr. Bunn’s office or the Chowan County Health Department.
White Oak Elementary School is located at 111 Sandy Ridge Rd. in Edenton.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-221-4083 or 252-221-4083.
Ongoing
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.