Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Chowan County. Please send listings to The Chowan Herald at 423 South Broad St. Edenton, NC 27932 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Feb. 5
Democratic Party Organizational Meeting
EDENTON - The Chowan County Democratic Party will host its precinct organizational meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 for Rocky Hock.
The meeting is an opportunity for people throughout the county with neighbors with similar political perspectives and help shape the North Carolina Democratic Party.
The meetings will be brief, and will be offered virtual.
The meetings are free, and open to the public.
For more information on how to participate, contact Lois Thompson at 252-518-1587 or John Capitman at 617-838-1513.
Democratic Party Organizational Meeting
EDENTON - The Chowan County Democratic Party will host its precinct organizational meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 for Center Hill.
The meeting is an opportunity for people throughout the county with neighbors with similar political perspectives and help shape the North Carolina Democratic Party.
The meetings will be brief, and will be offered virtual.
The meetings are free, and open to the public.
For more information on how to participate, contact Lois Thompson at 252-518-1587 or John Capitman at 617-838-1513.
Feb. 7
Democratic Party Organizational Meeting
EDENTON - The Chowan County Democratic Party will host its precinct organizational meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7 for east Edenton.
The meeting is an opportunity for people throughout the county with neighbors with similar political perspectives and help shape the North Carolina Democratic Party.
The meetings will be brief, and will be offered virtual.
The meetings are free, and open to the public.
For more information on how to participate, contact Lois Thompson at 252-518-1587 or John Capitman at 617-838-1513.
Democratic Party Organizational Meeting
EDENTON - The Chowan County Democratic Party will host its precinct organizational meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7 for west Edenton.
The meeting is an opportunity for people throughout the county with neighbors with similar political perspectives and help shape the North Carolina Democratic Party.
The meetings will be brief, and will be offered virtual.
The meetings are free, and open to the public.
For more information on how to participate, contact Lois Thompson at 252-518-1587 or John Capitman at 617-838-1513.
Feb. 8
Democratic Party Organizational Meeting
EDENTON - The Chowan County Democratic Party will host its precinct organizational meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 for Yeopim.
The meeting is an opportunity for people throughout the county with neighbors with similar political perspectives and help shape the North Carolina Democratic Party.
The meetings will be brief, and will be offered virtual.
The meetings are free, and open to the public.
For more information on how to participate, contact Lois Thompson at 252-518-1587 or John Capitman at 617-838-1513.
Feb. 10
Tot Time
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host Tot Time titled, “Oversized Computer” at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.
Participants will learn about the past when computers filled a room or desk, and how much technology has changed.
The event is for participants three to five years old, along with their caregivers or parents.
The event is free, and open to the public.
The Musuem of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, call 252-335-1453.
Feb. 14
Neighborhood Prayer Meeting
EDENTON - The Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence will host a Neighborhood Prayer Meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14 at the Edenton Town Council Chamber Room.
Residents are asked to join to pray for unity, peace and restoration throughout Edenton.
This prayer meeting will cover Police Zone Two.
The meeting is free, and open to the public.
Masks are highly encouraged.
Police Zone Two covers West Queen Street to Pembroke Creek bridge, Albania Street, Queen Anne Drive, Miles Brown Street, Dickinson Street, Pembroke Circle, Blount Street, West Eden Street, South Moseley Street, South Broad Street and South Granville Street.
Feb. 16
History For Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host History for Lunch titled, “Memories of the Currituck Outer Banks: As Told by Ernie Bowden” at noon Wednesday, Feb. 16 at the museum.
Bowden will discuss the tales of life spent on the Currituck Outer Banks.
The program will be offered in-person and virtually.
The program is free, and open to the public.
Registration will be offered through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
Feb. 26
Freedmen, Surfmen, Heroes
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host a live program titled, “Freedmen, Surfmen, Heroes” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 in the Gaither Auditorium.
The program will teach the story of Keeper Richard Etheridge and the Pea Island Lifesavers.
The program is free, and open to the public.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information or to reserve a seat, call 252-331-4054.
Ongoing
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.