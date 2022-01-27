Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Chowan County. Please send listings to The Chowan Herald at 423 South Broad St. Edenton, NC 27932 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Feb. 2
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host History for Lunch with the Honorable J.C. Cole at noon Wednesday, Feb. 2 at the museum.
The Honorable J.C. Cole will share his story of growing up in eastern North Carolina to becoming a superior court judge.
The program will be offered in-person and virtually.
The program is free, and open to the public.
Registration will be offered through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
Story Time
EDENTON - The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library will host Story Time at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Preschoolers and their parents or caregivers are invited for stories, songs and a fun activity.
Story Time is free, and open to the public.
The library is located at 106 West Water St. in Edenton.
For more information, call 252-482-4112.
Feb. 9
Story Time
EDENTON - The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library will host Story Time at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Preschoolers and their parents or caregivers are invited for stories, songs and a fun activity.
Story Time is free, and open to the public.
The library is located at 106 West Water St. in Edenton.
For more information, call 252-482-4112.
Feb. 14
Neighborhood Prayer Meeting
EDENTON - The Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence will host a Neighborhood Prayer Meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14 at the Edenton Town Council Chamber Room.
Residents are asked to join to pray for unity, peace and restoration throughout Edenton.
This prayer meeting will cover Police Zone Two.
The meeting is free, and open to the public. Masks are highly encouraged.
Police Zone Two covers West Queen Street to Pembroke Creek bridge, Albania Street, Queen Anne Drive, Miles Brown Street, Dickinson Street, Pembroke Circle, Blount Street, West Eden Street, South Moseley Street, South Broad Street and South Granville Street.
Feb. 16
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host History for Lunch titled, “Memories of the Currituck Outer Banks: As Told by Ernie Bowden” at noon Wednesday, Feb. 16 at the museum.
Bowden will discuss the tales of life spent on the Currituck Outer Banks.
The program will be offered in-person and virtually.
The program is free, and open to the public.
Registration will be offered through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
Story Time
EDENTON - The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library will host Story Time at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Preschoolers and their parents or caregivers are invited for stories, songs and a fun activity.
Story Time is free, and open to the public.
The library is located at 106 West Water St. in Edenton.
For more information, call 252-482-4112.
Ongoing
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON - A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.