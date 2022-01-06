Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Chowan County. Please send listings to The Chowan Herald at 423 South Broad St. Edenton, NC 27932 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Jan. 10
Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group
HERTFORD - The Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10 at Hertford United Methodist Church.
The meeting is for caregivers and family members.
The meeting is free, and open to the public.
Hertford United Methodist Church is located at 200 Dobbs St. in Hertford.
For more information, call 252-426-7167, 252-333-7774 or 252-404-7090.
Jan. 12
Storytime
EDENTON - Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library will host storytime at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.
Preschoolers, along with their parents or caregiver, is invited to participate for stories, songs and a craft.
The event is free, and open to the public.
Shepard-Pruden Library is located at 106 West Water St. in Edenton.
For more information, call 252-482-4112.
Jan. 19
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host their monthly History for Lunch titled, “Arlington to Appomattox: Robert E. Lee’s civil War, Day by Day, 1861 — 1865” at noon Wednesday, Jan. 19 at the museum.
Participants will look at what the when he was out of history’s public eye by focusing on where he was, who he was with and what he was doing day to day.
The event will be offered in-person and via Zoom.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website to receive a link to attend virtually.
Storytime
EDENTON - Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library will host storytime at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Preschoolers, along with their parents or caregiver, is invited to participate for stories, songs and a craft.
The event is free, and open to the public.
Shepard-Pruden Library is located at 106 West Water St. in Edenton.
For more information, call 252-482-4112.
Jan. 26
Storytime
EDENTON - Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library will host storytime at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Preschoolers, along with their parents or caregiver, is invited to participate for stories, songs and a craft.
The event is free, and open to the public.
Shepard-Pruden Library is located at 106 West Water St. in Edenton.
For more information, call 252-482-4112.
Ongoing
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR - Vidant Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
Opportunities include direct support, indirect support and respite care. Training is provided.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Cosmetology Services
WILLIAMSTON - The Cosmetology Department at Martin Community College in Williamston has resumed its student-provided services.
The hours of service are 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:15 a.m.-11 a.m., on Fridays. Services include washes, cuts, styles, perms, manicures, facials, pedicures, color, highlights, relaxers and more.
Call 789-0250 to make an appointment.