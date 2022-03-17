Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Chowan County. Please send listings to The Chowan Herald at 423 South Broad St. Edenton, NC 27932 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
March 19
Boater Safety Class
EDENTON - The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary and Edenton Yacht Club will host a Boater Safety Class from 8:30a.m. — 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at the American Legion.
The cost of the class is $25.
Bring snacks and lunch. Lunch can be purchased for $10.
The American Legion 1317 West Queen St. in Edenton.
Pre-register via PayPal following phone-in registration to reserve to seat.
For more information or to register, contact Flotilla Commander Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272.
March 21
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON - The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, March 21 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
March 22
Blood Drive
EDENTON - Rocky Hock Baptist Church will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 2 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22.
Rocky Hock Baptist Church is located at113 Rocky Hock Church Rd. in Edenton.
For more information or to register, visit www.redcrossblood.org. And enter RHBC to make and appointment.
March 23 & 24
Kindergarten Registration
EDENTON – Edenton-Chowan Schools will host Kindergarten Registration from noon – 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 and from 8 a.m. — 1 p.m. Thursday, March 24 at White Oak Elementary School.
Children must be five years old by August 31.
Registration is by appointment only.
White Oak Elementary School is located at 111 Sandy Ridge Rd. in Edenton.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-221-4083 or 252-221-4083.
March 24 & 25
Pre-Kindergarten Registration
EDENTON – Edenton-Chowan Schools will host Pre-Kindergarten Registration from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday, March 24 and from 8 a.m. — 3 p.m. Friday, March 25 at White Oak Elementary School.
Children must be four years old by August 31.
Registration is by appointment only. Applications must be completed and turned in prior to the scheduled appointment time.
Applications may be picked up at White Oak Elementary School, Chowan Pediatrics, Dr. Bunn’s office or the Chowan County Health Department.
White Oak Elementary School is located at 111 Sandy Ridge Rd. in Edenton.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-221-4083 or 252-221-4083.
March 26
Chowan County Democratic Convention
EDENTON – The Chowan County Democratic Convention will be held from 10 – 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26.
The convention will be held virtually.
The guest speaker will be candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives from the 1st Congressional District, Erica Smith.
Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate, U.S. House and other positions will also introduce themselves.
All registered Democrats all invited to attend. The convention is free, and open to the public.
For more information about how to join the meeting, call 252-502-5189.
March 28
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
April 2
5K Run for Hope
EDENTON – John A. Holmes High School will host the T.H.P. Project Purple 5K Run for Hope at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 2.
The cost of the race is $25 for online registration and $30 onsite the day of the race.
T-shirts will be given to those who register before Thursday, March 24.
The race will begin at 108 North Broad St. in Edenton.
For more information or to register, visit www.runtheeast.com.
April 4
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, April 4 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
April 6
Federation Tea
EDENTON – The Edenton Woman’s Club will host its Federation Tea at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6 at the Historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse.
New and prospective members are welcome.
All ladies are encouraged to wear hats.
The guest speaker will be the N.C. District President Donna Harrell.
The Historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse is located at 117 East King St. in Edenton.
For more information or to R.S.V.P, contact Pam Wagner via email at pwagnered@gmail.com.
April 12
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
April 18
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, April 18 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
April 23
Children’s Festival and Safe Kids Day
HERTFORD – The Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership will host the 14th Annual Week of the Young Child Children’s Festival and Safe Kids Day from 10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at the Perquimans County Recreation Center.
Admission is free, and the event is open to the public.
There will be drive-thru information booths and then a “park and play,” including pony rides, petting zoo, fishing, games, Smokey the Bear, Coastie and more.
The Perquimans County Recreation Department is located at 310 Granby St. in Hertford.
For more information, contact Sarah Williams at 252-482-3035.
April 25
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
May 2
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, May 2 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
May 10
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
May 16
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, May 16 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
May 23
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
June 6
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 6 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
June 14
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
June 20
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 20 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
June 27
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
July 11
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, July 11 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
July 12
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
July 25
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
Aug. 1
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
Aug. 9
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
Aug. 15
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
Aug. 22
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
Sept. 6
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
Sept. 13
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
Sept. 19
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
Sept. 26
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
Oct. 3
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
Oct. 11
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
Oct. 17
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
Oct. 24
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
Nov. 7
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
Nov. 8
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
Nov. 21
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
Nov. 28
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
Dec. 5
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
Dec 13
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
Dec. 19
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
Ongoing
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.