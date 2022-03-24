Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Chowan County. Please send listings to The Chowan Herald at 423 South Broad St. Edenton, NC 27932 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
March 24 & 25
Pre-Kindergarten Registration
EDENTON - Edenton-Chowan Schools will host Pre-Kindergarten Registration from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday, March 24 and from 8 a.m. — 3 p.m. Friday, March 25 at White Oak Elementary School.
Children must be four years old by August 31.
Registration is by appointment only. Applications must be completed and turned in prior to the scheduled appointment time.
Applications may be picked up at White Oak Elementary School, Chowan Pediatrics, Dr. Bunn’s office or the Chowan County Health Department.
White Oak Elementary School is located at 111 Sandy Ridge Rd. in Edenton.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-221-4083 or 252-221-4083.
March 26
Chowan County Democratic Convention
EDENTON - The Chowan County Democratic Convention will be held from 10 – 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26.
The convention will be held virtually.
The guest speaker will be candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives from the 1st Congressional District, Erica Smith.
Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate, U.S. House and other positions will also introduce themselves.
All registered Democrats all invited to attend. The convention is free, and open to the public.
For more information about how to join the meeting, call 252-502-5189.
March 28
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON - The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
April 2
5K Run for Hope
EDENTON - John A. Holmes High School will host the T.H.P. Project Purple 5K Run for Hope at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 2.
The cost of the race is $25 for online registration and $30 onsite the day of the race.
T-shirts will be given to those who register before Thursday, March 24.
The race will begin at 108 North Broad St. in Edenton.
For more information or to register, visit www.runtheeast.com.
April 4
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON - The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, April 4 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
April 6
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host History for Lunch titled, “In Pursuit of Dorothie: The Lost Colony Ship” with Lucy Daniels at noon Wednesday, April 6.
Lucy Daniels, coauthor and registered nurse, will explore the abandon first colony in 1587 by English explorers through her book.
The museum will offer the History for Lunch in-person and virtually.
History for Lunch is free, and open to the public.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website to receive a link to attend the lecture virtually.
For more information, call 252-335-1453.
April 8
Watercolor Art Show
EDENTON - The Chowan Arts Council will host a Watercolor Show at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 8.
The show will spotlight works by local and regional artists.
The show is free, and open to the public.
There will be music and a food truck.
The Chowan County Arts Council is located at 112 West Water St. in Edenton.
For more information, call 252-482-8005, email cacedenton@gmail.com or visit www.chowanarts.com.
April 12
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON - The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is free, and open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, April 18 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
April 14
Tot Time: Carolina Home of Pepsi
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host Tot Time titled, “Carolina Home of Pepsi” at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 14 at the museum.
Participants between the ages of three and five, accompanied by an adult, will discover why North Carolina is called the home of Pepsi and other Pepsi products.
Participants will read a book and participate in a hands-on activity.
Tot Time is free, and open to the public.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, contact Hayley James at 252-335-1453 or email hayley.james@ncdcr.gov.
April 20
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host History for Lunch titled, “Celebrate National Kite Month with Chris Maxa of HQ Kites and Designs USA,” at noon Wednesday, April 20.
Celebrate National Kite Month with a talk on the past, current and future of kites. Maxa will explain how kite apply to real life, and their presence on the Outer Banks.
History for Lunch will be offered in-person and virtually through Zoom. It is free, and open to the public. Participants should register in advance.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information or to register, visit the museum’s Facebook page, visit www.museumofthealbemarle.com or call 252-335-1453.
April 23
Children’s Festival and Safe Kids Day
HERTFORD – The Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership will host the 14th Annual Week of the Young Child Children’s Festival and Safe Kids Day from 10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at the Perquimans County Recreation Center.
Admission is free, and the event is open to the public.
There will be drive-thru information booths and then a “park and play,” including pony rides, petting zoo, fishing, games, Smokey the Bear, Coastie and more.
The Perquimans County Recreation Department is located at 310 Granby St. in Hertford.
For more information, contact Sarah Williams at 252-482-3035.
April 25
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
May 2
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, May 2 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
May 10
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
May 16
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, May 16 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
May 23
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
June 6
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 6 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
June 14
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
June 20
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 20 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
June 27
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
July 11
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, July 11 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
July 12
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
July 25
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
Aug. 1
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
Aug. 9
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
Aug. 15
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
Aug. 22
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
Sept. 6
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
Sept. 13
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
Sept. 19
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
Sept. 26
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
Oct. 3
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
Oct. 11
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
Oct. 17
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
Oct. 24
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
Nov. 7
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
Nov. 8
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
Nov. 21
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
Nov. 28
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
Dec. 5
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
Dec 13
Edenton Town Council Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton Town Council will host their regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the Edenton Municipal Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Edenton Municipal Building is located at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.
Dec. 19
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Meeting
EDENTON – The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
Ongoing
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.