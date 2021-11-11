Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Chowan County. Please send listings to The Chowan Herald at 423 South Broad St. Edenton, NC 27932 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Nov. 16
Free Clothes Closet
HERTFORD - New Hope United Methodist Church will host a free clothes closet from 2 – 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16.
There will be clothes for men, women, children and babies.
The event is free, and open to the public.
Donations of winter clothes are being accepted.
New Hope United Methodist Church is located at 2098 New Hope Rd. in Hertford.
For information, call Jenneal Harrell at 252-264-3810.
Nov. 17
History For Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host History For Lunch titled, “Buffalo City & the Blount Patent: A History of Logging the Dare Mainland” at noon Wednesday, Nov. 17.
This will be a discussion of the history of land used by entrepreneurs and speculators on the mainland portion of Dare County.
The educational program will be offered virtual through Zoom and in-person.
The event is free, and open to the public.
Register in advance through the Museum’s Facebook page or website to receive the link.
Nov. 18
Know You Neighbor Meeting
EDENTON - The Know Your Neighbor Meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 in room 302 at the College of the Albemarle.
Representatives of several organizations will talk about the work being done downtown Edenton.
The meeting is free, and open to the public. Masks are requested.
College of the Albemarle is located at 118 Blades St. in Edenton.
Nov. 19 & 20
Rocky Hock Christmas Show
EDENTON - The Rocky Hock Christmas Show will be held 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
The show will be held at the John A. Holmes High School Auditorium
Tickets are $10. Tickets can be purchased at Byrum Hardware, Nixon’s Hardware and Leon Nixon’s Catering in Edenton, Woodard’s Pharmacy in Hertford and Pittman’s Insurance in Windsor. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 252-333-8567.
John A. Holmes High School is located at 600 Woodard St. in Edenton.
All proceeds go towards the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.
Nov. 23
Blood Drive
EDENTON - Rocky Hock Baptist Church will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 2 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23.
The church is located at 113 Rocky Hock Church Rd. in Edenton.
To register, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
For more information, call 252-337-5766.
Nov. 30
Wreath & Garland Fundraiser
EDENTON - The Chowan County 4-H will host a wreath and garland fundraiser with the greenery available for pickup on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Support the Chowan County 4-H by purchasing a wreath, garland or speciality item.
There are Fraser fur wreaths, Fraser Fir/White Pine wreaths, Boxwood wreaths, Christmas stars and White Pine garland available in different sizes.
The greenery will come from Pardue Farms in Alleghany County.
For more information, contact the Chowan County 4-H at 252-482-6585.
Dec. 4
Gingerbread Workshop
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host a Gingerbread Workshop at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.
Join the museum in its annual tradition of decorating a gingerbread house from the Lovin’ Oven. Design a house with Ginch-like candies reflecting the museum’s decorations of Christmas at Who-Seum-Ville.
Gingerbread houses are limited due to COVID-19 guidelines. A complete registration form and payment is required. Registration for the event is non-refundable.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, contact Lori Meads at 252-335-1453.
Dec. 5
Christmas Open House
WINDSOR - Historic Hope Plantation will host Christmas Open House from 1 – 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
The Hope Mansion and King Bazemore House will be decorated with era-correct decorations.
For more information, call 252-794-3140 or visit www.hopeplantation.org.
Ongoing
Vessel Safety Check
EDENTON — The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.