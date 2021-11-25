Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Chowan County. Please send listings to The Chowan Herald at 423 South Broad St. Edenton, NC 27932 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Nov. 30
Wreath & Garland Fundraiser
EDENTON - The Chowan County 4-H will host a wreath and garland fundraiser with the greenery available for pickup on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Support the Chowan County 4-H by purchasing a wreath, garland or specialty item.
There are Fraser fIr wreaths, Fraser Fir/White Pine wreaths, Boxwood wreaths, Christmas stars and White Pine garland available in different sizes.
The greenery will come from Pardue Farms in Alleghany County.
For more information, contact the Chowan County 4-H at 252-482-6585.
Dec. 4
Gingerbread Workshop
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host a Gingerbread Workshop at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.
Join the museum in its annual tradition of decorating a gingerbread house from the Lovin’ Oven. Design a house with Ginch-like candies reflecting the museum’s decorations of Christmas at Who-Seum-Ville.
Gingerbread houses are limited due to COVID-19 guidelines. A complete registration form and payment is required. Registration for the event is non-refundable.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, contact Lori Meads at 252-335-1453.
Dec. 5
Christmas Open House
WINDSOR - Historic Hope Plantation will host Christmas Open House from 1 – 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
The Hope Mansion and King Bazemore House will be decorated with era-correct decorations.
There will be live music, refreshment and horse drawn carriage rides.
The event is free, and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.
Historic Hope Plantation is located at 132 Hope House Rd. in Windsor.
For more information, call 252-794-3140 or visit www.hopeplantation.org.
Christmas Concert
EDENTON - The Albemarle Chorale will perform a Christmas concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. at Edenton United Methodist Church.
The concert is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.
Masks will be required.
Edenton United Methodist Church is located at 225 Virginia Rd. in Edenton.
Dec. 12
Christmas Concert
ELIZABETH CITY - The Albemarle Chorale will perform a Christmas concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 at First United Methodist Church.
The concert is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted. Masks will be required.
First United Methodist Church is located at 201 South Road St. in Elizabeth City.
Dec. 13
Monthly Neighborhood Prayer Meeting
EDENTON - The Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence Group will hold their monthly prayer meeting for Police Zone 12 at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 at Praise Temple Worship Center.
The group invites residents to join for prayer of unity, peace and restoration throughout Edenton.
The prayer meeting is free, and open to the public. The meeting will be held rain or shine.
Police Zone 12 includes Dr. Martin Luther King Ave., Bud Street, Lenny Lane, Gramby Street, Seashell Lane, Melonie Street, Vance Lane, Cox Ave., Shenita Lane, Valentine Ave. and Reginald and Mary Ave.
Praise Temple Worship Center is located at 820 Dr. Martin Luther King Ave. in Edenton.
Jan. 5
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host their monthly History for Lunch titled, “Resisting Inevitability: The Desegregation of Schools in Pasquotank County, 1964-1969, Part 2” at noon Wednesday, Jan. 5 at the museum.
Glen Bowman, Ph.D., ECSU, will continue the discussion of the major challenges faced in Pasquotank County during the desegregation of public schools.
The event will be offered in-person and via Zoom.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website to receive a link to attend virtually.
Jan. 19
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host their monthly History for Lunch titled, “Arlington to Appomattox: Robert E. Lee’s civil War, Day by Day, 1861 — 1865” at noon Wednesday, Jan. 19 at the museum.
Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website to receive a link to attend virtually.
Ongoing
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.