Oct. 15 & 16
Ghost Walk and Fall Festival
EDENTON - The Friends of State Historic Sites – Edenton will host a Ghost Walk and Fall Festival from 6 – 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16.
There will be family-friendly carnival games, food, beverages and a fire pit for smores.
Ghost tours will be every 15 minutes.
The cost is $10 per person, and does not include food, drinks or games.
The event will be held on the Courthouse Green.
Oct. 20
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly History for Lunch Hybrid at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Melissa N. Stuckey, PhD., Elizabeth City State University, will present Beyond the Green Book: Recovering Elizabeth City’s Historic African American Businesses through Project-Based Learning.
The lecture is in conjunction with the Navigating Jim Crow: The Green Book and Oasis Spaces in North Carolina exhibit now on display at the museum.
The event is free, and open to the public.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, call 252-335-1453.
Oct. 21
Know You Neighbor Meeting
EDENTON - The Know Your Neighbor Meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 upstairs at Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.
The guest speaker will be N.C. Against Gun Violence Statewide Community Organizer Sara Smith.
The meeting is free, and open to the public. Masks are requested.
The library is located at 106 West Water St. in Edenton.
Appreciation Banquet
EDENTON - The 50th annual Chowan County Emergency Services Appreciation Banquet will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21
The keynote speaker will be North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Roberson.
The five awards this year will be Chowan County Tekecommunicator of the Year, the Youth Awards presented by the Edenton Optimist Club, Chowan County Fireman of the Year, Chowan County EMT of the Year and the Chowan County Law Enforcement of the Year.
Tickets are $10 per person.
The banquet will be held at the American Legion Post 40, 1317 West Queen St. in Edenton.
For more information,
call 252-333-8245.
Oct. 23
Plant Sale
EDENTON - The Chowan-Gates-Perquimans Extension Master Gardeners will host a fall plant sale from 8 a.m. — noon Saturday, Oct. 23.
The plant sale will be held at the Edenton Farmers Market, 200 North Broad St. in Edenton.
For more information, call 252-482-6585.
Oct. 26
Board of Health Meeting
ELIZABETH CITY - The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Participants may attend the meeting in person.
The meeting will be held inside the S. Michael Sutton, MD ARHS Board Room at the ARHS Building, 711 Roanoke Ave. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, call 252-338-4405.
Oct. 29
Pumpkin Decorating Contest
EDENTON - The Chowan County 4-H will host a pumpkin decorating contest with winners being announced on Friday, Oct. 29.
The contest is open to children ages five through 18.
Participants must pre-register to enter. Participants will decorate a pumpkin at home using their own pumpkin and supplies. No carving.
Entries must be submitted to the Chowan County Extension Office by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22.
For more information or to register, visit www.go.ncsu.edu/pumpkin-decorating-contest.
Oct. 30
Boo at the Museum
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host Boo! at the Museum from 3 – 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Participants will be able to take a glimpse into Halloween past, play games, participate in creative activities and enjoy sweet treats.
The event is presented by the Museum of the Albemarle Junior Docents.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
Oct. 31
Singspiration
COLUMBIA - The Tyrrell County Fifth Sunday Night Singspiration will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
This will be an evening of hymns and gospel music presented by churches throughout the community.
Singspiration will be held at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 502 Main St. in Columbia.
For more information, call 252-202-2330.
Nov. 18
Know You Neighbor Meeting
EDENTON – The Know Your Neighbor Meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 in room 302 at the College of the Albemarle.
Representatives of several organizations will talk about the work being done downtown Edenton.
The meeting is free, and open to the public. Masks are requested.
College of the Albemarle is located at 118 Blades St. in Edenton.
Nov. 23
Blood Drive
EDENTON – Rocky Hock Baptist Church will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 2 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23.
The church is located at 113 Rocky Hock Church Rd. in Edenton.
To register, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
For more information, call 252-337-5766.
Ongoing
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.