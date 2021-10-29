Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Chowan County. Please send listings to The Chowan Herald at 423 South Broad St. Edenton, NC 27932 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Oct. 29
Safe Trick or Treating
EDENTON - Destination Downtown Edenton will host “Safe Trick or Treating” starting at 5:30 p.m. until the candy is gone Friday, Oct. 29.
Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Oct. 30
Boo at the Museum
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host Boo! at the Museum from 3 – 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Participants will be able to take a glimpse into Halloween past, play games, participate in creative activities and enjoy sweet treats.
The event is presented by the Museum of the Albemarle Junior Docents.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, email charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
Breast Cancer Awareness Banquet
HERTFORD - The 22H/T24 Scholarship Foundation will host its Breast Cancer Awareness Banquet from 5 – 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Tickets are $30 per person.
The banquet will be held at Poole’s Grove Baptist Church, 309 Woodville Rd. in Hertford.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Nisey Tolson at 252-264-2415, Dr. Larry Honeyblue at lhoneyblue@yahoo.com or Bobby Tolson at lg83dogteam@gmail.com.
Oct. 31
Singspiration
COLUMBIA - The Tyrrell County Fifth Sunday Night Singspiration will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
This will be an evening of hymns and gospel music presented by churches throughout the community.
Singspiration will be held at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 502 Main St. in Columbia.
For more information, call 252-202-2330.
Nov. 3
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host History for Lunch titles, “The Coast Guard Rescue of the Sea Breeze of the Coast of the Outer Banks: On the Wings of Angels” at noon Wednesday, Nov. 3.
The event will be held in-person and on Zoom.
Rear Admiral Carlton Moore will virtually tell the complete history of the rescue on Dec. 17, 2000.
The program is free, and open to the public. It is sponsored by Southern Bank and Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC of Elizabeth City.
Registration can be done in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, call 252-335-1453.
Nov. 4
Tot Time
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host Tot Time titled, “The Poppy Flower” at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4.
Children between the ages of three and five, accompanied by an adult will discover the meaning of the Poppy Flower and why they can be seen in the month of November.
Participants will read a book and complete a hands-on activity.
The event is free, and open to the public.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
Nov. 6
Christmas Open House
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host its Museum Gift Shop Annual Christmas Open House from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.
North Carolina Author Blair Jackson will be onsite with her new book, “Captain Al and Big Blue.” The book is illustrated with 18 original water colors by local artist Mary Edwards.
The event is free, and open to the public.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
Nov. 8
Neighborhood Prayer Meeting
EDENTON - The Edenton Community Against Violence will host its monthly neighborhood prayer meeting in Police Zone 11 at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8.
Police Zone 11 includes North Broad St., Coston Lane, Peanut Dr., Tyler Lane, Oak Hill Dr., Coke Ave., Tyler Run Apartments andOld Hertford Rd.
The meeting will be held rain or shine.
The meeting will be hold at Access Point Church, 518 Coke Ave. in Edenton.
Nov. 17
History For Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host History For Lunch titled, “Buffalo City & the Blount Patent: A History of Logging the Dare Mainland at noon Wednesday, Nov. 17.
This will be a discussion of the history of land used by entrepreneurs and speculators on the mainland portion of Dare County.
The educational program will be offered virtual through Zoom and in-person.
Register in advance through the Museum’s Facebook page of website to receive the link.
Nov. 18
Know You Neighbor Meeting
EDENTON - The Know Your Neighbor Meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 in room 302 at the College of the Albemarle.
Representatives of several organizations will talk about the work being done downtown Edenton.
The meeting is free, and open to the public. Masks are requested.
College of the Albemarle is located at 118 Blades St. in Edenton.
Nov. 23
Blood Drive
EDENTON – Rocky Hock Baptist Church will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 2 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23.
The church is located at 113 Rocky Hock Church Rd. in Edenton.
To register, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
For more information, call 252-337-5766.
Nov. 30
Wreath & Garland Fundraiser
EDENTON – The Chowan County 4-H will host a wreath and garland fundraiser with the greenery available for pickup on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Support the Chowan County 4-H by purchasing a wreath, garland or speciality item.
There are Fraser fur wreaths, Fraser Fir/White Pine wreaths, Boxwood wreaths, Christmas stars and White Pine garland available in different sizes.
The greenery will come from Pardue Farms in Alleghany County.
For more information, contact the Chowan County 4-H at 252-482-6585.
Dec. 4
Gingerbread Workshop
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host a Gingerbread Workshop at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.
Join the museum in its annual tradition of decorating a gingerbread house from the Lovin’ Oven. Design a house with Ginch-like candies reflecting the museum’s decorations of Christmas at Who-Seum-Ville.
Gingerbread houses are limited due to COVID-19 guidelines. A complete registration form and payment is required. Registration for the event is non-refundable.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, contact Lori Meads at 252-335-1453.
Ongoing
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.