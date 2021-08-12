Out & About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Chowan County. Please send listings to The Chowan Herald at 423 South Broad St. Edenton, NC 27932 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Aug. 18
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly History for Lunch titled “Beyond the Midway Lights: 168 Years of State Fair Growth” at noon Wednesday, Aug. 18.
The event will be held in-person or via Zoom.
The event will be held at Gaither Auditorium of the Museum, 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City. The lecture will also be available online.
For more information or to register, visit the Museum of the Albemarle’s Facebook page or the website, www.museumofthealbemarle.com.
Aug. 21
At the Movies Event
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host At the Movies, showing the feature film, “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.
Activity stations will be available from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. to learn what archeologists do to uncover secrets of the past.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, contact Charlotte Patterson at charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
Aug. 26
Know Your Neighbor Meeting
EDENTON – A “Know Your Neighbor” meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26.
One of the topics of the meeting will be how to start a community garden with Chowan County Cooperative Agent Katy Shook.
The meeting will be held at Providence Baptist Church, 214 West Church St. in Edenton.
Aug. 29
Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon
TYNER – Faith Fellowship Baptist Church will host a Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.
The luncheon is to honor and say “thank you” to the Chowan County Sheriff’s Department, the Chowan County State Highway Patrol and the Edenton Police Department.
Faith Fellowship Baptist Church is located at 3500 Virginia rd. in Tyner. For more information or to RSVP, visit www.faithfellowship3500.com.
Car Show
EDENTON – The Unanimity Lodge No. 7 A.F. & A.M. will host its Fifth Annual Car Show from 8 a.m. — 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.
Admission is free for spectators, and open to the public.
Food will be available for purchase.
All proceeds will go toward the needs of the Masonic Home for Children and Masonic Home of the Elderly
The car show will be held at the American Legion Post No. 40, 1317 West Queen St. in Edenton.
For more information, call Stephen at 252-312-3031 or Dave at 252-312-0295.
Aug. 31
Executive Committee Meeting
EDENTON – The American Legion Post 40 Executive Committee was hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31.
The meeting will be held at the American Legion Post 40 Building, 1317 West Queen St. in Edenton.
Sept. 7
American Legion Post 40 Meeting
EDENTON – The American Legion Post 40 will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The meeting will be held at the American Legion Post 40 building, 1317 West Queen St. in Edenton.
Sept. 9
Class
EDENTON – The BABY (Birthing and Beginning Years) class will be held in-person and via Zoom beginning Thursday, Sept. 9.
The program seeks to create informed and healthy new mothers, and to support the well-being of their young children.
The class is free to the public, and preregistration is encouraged.
For more information or to register, contact Sherlton Broadnax or Sarah Williams at 252-482-3035.
Sept. 11
District 1 Auxiliary Meeting
EDENTON – The American Legion District 1 Auxiliary Meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
The meeting will be held at the American Legion Post 40 building, 1317 West Queen St. in Edenton.
Sept. 21
Executive Committee Meeting
EDENTON – The American Legion Post 40 Executive Committee will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21.
The meeting will be held at the American Legion Post 40 building, 1317 West Queen St. in Edenton.
Oct. 5
American Legion Post 40 Meeting
EDENTON – The American Legion Post 40 will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5.
The meeting will be held at the American Legion Post 40 building, 1317 West Queen St. in Edenton.
Oct. 26
Executive Committee Meeting
EDENTON – The American Legion Post 40 Executive Committee was hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
The meeting will be held at the American Legion Post 40 Building, 1317 West Queen St. in Edenton.
Ongoing
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.