Out and About lists current events in Chowan County and surrounding areas. Please send listings to the Chowan Herald, 423 South Broad St., Edenton, NC 27932, or e-mail them to tnewman@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Aug. 15
Commissioners to convene
The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15 at the Public Safety Center at 305 West Freemason Street in Edenton. The meeting is open to the public.
Aug. 20
Cooking class looking for participants
Cotton Gin Inn Culinary will be hosting a cooking class at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The topic will be “French Demystified.”
To register, call (252) 368-4881 or text (630) 485-8185. Registration costs $75 per person and includes recipes, instructions and the meal.
Cotton Gin Inn Culinary is located at 212 South Broad Street in Edenton.
Aug. 23
Health Board holds meeting
Albemarle Regional Health Services will hold a Board of Health meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at the S. Michael Sutton, MD ARHS Board Room on 711 Roanoke Avenue in Elizabeth City.
The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call (252) 338-4405.
Sept. 9-11
Save the date for reunion
The John A. Holmes High School Class of 1972 announces their upcoming 50th Anniversary Reunion on Sept. 9-11 in Edenton.
All alumni from the 1972 class, their guest, as well as JAHHS teachers and support staff from that period are invited to participate. Registration information can be found on the class of 1972 website: https://myevent.com/JAHHS1972.
To request an invitation or more details, you may send an email with your contact information and mailing address to: jahhsclassof1972reunion@ gmail.com.
Sept. 11
Study group hosted
The “Great Souls” study group, a series of informal monthly discussions focusing on the writings of contemporary authors, theologians and activists, will kick off its second set of classes at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 in the council chambers at 504 South Broad Street in Edenton. The first topic will be Maya Angelou.
The class is open to the public and will meet on the second Sunday of each month, at the same time and place, following Sept. 11. Registration is not required.
Sept. 24
Boys & Girls Club holds 5K
In support of the Teen Center programs at the Boys & Girls Club in Edenton, a 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run will be held at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Queen Anne Park.
$25 5K through Sept. 16 – $30 after.
$15 Fun Run through Sept. 16 – $20 after.
Registration is required. Register online at: www.runsignup.com/Race/NC/Edenton/BoysGirlsClub5KandFunRun
Steamers invite folks out for fun
Historic Hicks Field will be holding a music and food festival beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Music will be performed by The Daniel Jordan Band and the Eric Dunlow Band and PBNJ. Food and drink will be available.
Historic Hicks Field is located at 111 East Freemason Street in Edenton.
Sept. 27-Oct. 1
Chowan County Regional Fair returns
The Chowan County Regional Fair will return on Sept. 27. This award-winning fair highlights Chowan's heritage through exhibits, activities, amusement rides and entertainment with great food. Enjoy farm and train displays, pig races, a beauty pageant, a baking competition, fair games and amusement rides.
The fair will be held from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday. Price of admission is $6.00 advance and $8.00 at the gate. Armbands for unlimited rides are $17 advance and $20 at the gate. Armbands do not cover gate admission.
The fair will be located at the American Legion Fairgrounds at 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton.
October 1
Arts on the Perquimans Show calling all artisans
The 11th Arts on the Perquimans Show is looking for folks willing to participate.
The art show will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Perquimans Recreation Center at 310 Granby Street in Hertford.
All information is located at www.perquimansarts.org or call the gallery at (252) 426-3041 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesdays thru Saturdays.
Ongoing
E-C Summer Nutrition Program for Children
Every Wednesday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. between June 15 and August 24, the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry will again provide summer food assistance to families with children attending White Oak Elementary, D.F. Walker Elementary, Chowan Middle or John A. Holmes High. This is the only eligibility.
This program is being held in cooperation with the Edenton United Methodist Church. Food boxes will be available and will include nutritious, child-friendly foods: fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, mac and cheese, snacks and easy to prepare items.
For more information, call (252) 482-2504.
Edenton Farmers Market
The Edenton Farmers Market is open weekly from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m on Wednesdays (only through November 3).
The market is located at 200 North Broad Street in Edenton.
Downtown Hertford Flea Market
A new flea market has opened in downtown Hertford from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Saturday. Local vendors will be available streetside.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling (252) 482-6767.