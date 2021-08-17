Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Chowan County. Please send listings to The Chowan Herald at 423 South Broad St. Edenton, NC 27932 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Aug. 19
Special Program
The Edenton Racial Reconciliation Group, a program about the Marcus Jackson Project, will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19.
Nicole Elliott will share about her son who died by gunshot, and to assist others touched by gun violence.
This program is to help with the understanding how others can make a difference in addressing gun violence.
The program is free, and open to the public.
The program will be held at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, 106 West Water St. in Edenton.
The meeting will also be broadcast by GoToMeeting.
For more information or to request the virtual link, email edentonracialreconciliation.com.
Aug. 21
At the Movies Event
Elizabeth City – The Museum of the Albemarle will host At the Movies, showing the feature film, “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.
Activity stations will be available from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. to learn what archeologists do to uncover secrets of the past.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, contact Charlotte Patterson at charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
Aug. 24
Board of Health Meeting
ELIZABETH CITY – The Albemarle Regional Health Services will host their regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Participants may attend this meeting in person.
The meeting will be held at Albemarle Regional Health Services in the S. Michael Sutton, MD. ARHS Board Room, 711 Roanoke Ave. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, call 252-338-4405.
Aug. 26
Know Your Neighbor Meeting
EDENTON – A “Know Your Neighbor” meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26.
One of the topics of the meeting will be how to start a community garden with Chowan County Cooperative Extension Agent Katy Shook.
The meeting will be held at Providence Baptist Church, 214 West Church St. in Edenton.
Aug. 29
Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon
TYNER – Faith Fellowship Baptist Church will host a Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.
The luncheon is to honor and say “thank you” to the Chowan County Sheriff’s Department, the Chowan County State Highway Patrol and the Edenton Police Department.
Faith Fellowship Baptist Church is located at 3500 Virginia Rd. in Tyner. For more information or to RSVP, visit www.faithfellowship3500.com.
Car Show
EDENTON – The Unanimity Lodge No. 7 A.F. & A.M. will host its Fifth Annual Car Show from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.
Admission is free for spectators, and open to the public.
Food will be available for purchase.
All proceeds will go toward the needs of the Masonic Home for Children and Masonic Home of the Elderly.
The car show will be held at the American Legion Post No. 40, 1317 West Queen St. in Edenton.
For more information, call Stephen at 252-312-3031 or Dave at 252-312-0295.
Sept. 9
Class
EDENTON – The BABY (Birthing and Beginning Years) class will be held in-person and via Zoom beginning Thursday, Sept. 9.
The program seeks to create informed and healthy new mothers, and to support the well-being of their young children.
The class is free to the public, and preregistration is encouraged.
For more information or to register, contact Sherlton Broadnax or Sarah Williams at 252-482-3035.
Sept. 10
Steak Dinner
EDENTON – The American Legion Post 40 will host a steak dinner Friday, Sept. 10.
The price of the meal is $20 per person, and includes rib eye steak, baked potato, salad and dessert.
Seating is limited to 40, so early registration is preferred.
The dinner will be held at the American Legion Post 40, 1317 West Queen St. in Edenton.
For more information or to register, call 252-482-4057.
Sept. 11
Movie Premiere
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will present the movie premiere of “The Secret of Corolla: The Gift from the Outer Banks” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 in the Gaither Auditorium.
Producer Jerry Thompson of Big Dog Films and Meg Puckett, Herd Manager, of the Corolla Wild Horse Fund will be available to answer any questions.
The event is free, and open to the public.
Gaither Auditorium is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, call 252-335-1453.
Ongoing
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.