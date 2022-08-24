Out and About lists current events in Chowan County and surrounding areas. Please send listings to the Chowan Herald, 423 South Broad St., Edenton, NC 27932, or e-mail them to tnewman@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Sept. 8
Free prostate screenings offered
ECU Health Chowan Hospital will offer free prostate screenings at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The church is located at 999 Pender Road in Hertford. Call (252) 482-6242 for more information.
Sept. 8-9
Indian Summer Festival returns to Hertford
The 36th annual Indian Summer Festival will take over downtown Hertford on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8-9.
Live music, food, a car show, vendors, exhibits and a Friday night street dance will all be available.
The festival will take place along Church Street between Grubb and Market streets in Hertford. The event is free and open to the public.
Sept. 9-11
Save the date for reunion
The John A. Holmes High School Class of 1972 announces their upcoming 50th Anniversary Reunion on Sept. 9-11 in Edenton.
All alumni from the 1972 class, their guest, as well as JAHHS teachers and support staff from that period are invited to participate. Registration information can be found on the class of 1972 website: https://myevent.com/JAHHS1972.
To request an invitation or more details, you may send an email with your contact information and mailing address to: jahhsclassof1972reunion@ gmail.com.
Sept. 10
Golf outing to benefit Knights
The North Carolina Knights of Columbus State Golf Outing will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 10 at the Sound Golf Links (Albemarle Plantation) in Hertford.
The cost is $50 per person. Proceeds benefit the Knights of Columbus. Charities may sign up as a team at the Albemarle Plantation Pro Shop.
Sound Golf Links is located at 371 Albemarle Boulevard at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford.
Sept. 11
Study group hosted
The “Great Souls” study group, a series of informal monthly discussions focusing on the writings of contemporary authors, theologians and activists, will kick off its second set of classes at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 in the council chambers at 504 South Broad Street in Edenton. The first topic will be Maya Angelou.
The class is open to the public and will meet on the second Sunday of each month, at the same time and place, following Sept. 11. Registration is not required.
Sept. 12
Prayer group to meet
The Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence is hosting a monthly neighborhood prayer for Police Zone 9. The group rotates the gatherings by Police Zones and invites all residents to join them as they pray for unity, peace and restoration throughout Edenton.
The September prayer will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 at All Seasons Self Storage.. Weather permitting, they will meet outside but we will meet rain or shine.
All Seasons Self Storage is located at 1212 North Oakum Street.
Cub Scouts looking for members
Cub Scout Pack 164 will hold a meeting at 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 at the Scout Hut in front of John A. Holmes High School. New elementary aged boys are welcome.
Sept. 24
Boys & Girls Club holds 5K
In support of the Teen Center programs at the Boys & Girls Club in Edenton, a 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run will be held at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Queen Anne Park.
$25 5K through Sept. 16 – $30 after.
$15 Fun Run through Sept. 16 – $20 after.
Registration is required. Register online at: www.runsignup.com/Race/NC/Edenton/BoysGirlsClub5KandFunRun
Steamers invite folks out for fun
Historic Hicks Field will be holding a music and food festival beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Music will be performed by The Daniel Jordan Band and the Eric Dunlow Band and PBNJ. Food and drink will be available.
Historic Hicks Field is located at 111 East Freemason Street in Edenton.
Local group celebrates waterways
The Chowan-Edenton Environmental Group (CEEG) will host a “Celebrating Sound Waterways” festival event from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Edenton’s Colonial Waterfront Park.
Exhibits, art, food and music will all be available and open to the public. For more information contact the group at ceeg2007@gmail.com.
Colonial Park is located at 510 South Broad Street in Edenton.
Sept. 27-Oct. 1
Chowan County Regional Fair returns
The Chowan County Regional Fair will return on Sept. 27. This award-winning fair highlights Chowan’s heritage through exhibits, activities, amusement rides and entertainment with great food. Enjoy farm and train displays, pig races, a beauty pageant, a baking competition, fair games and amusement rides.
The fair will be held from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday. Price of admission is $6.00 advance and $8.00 at the gate. Armbands for unlimited rides are $17 advance and $20 at the gate. Armbands do not cover gate admission.
The fair will be located at the American Legion Fairgrounds at 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton.
October 1
Arts on the Perquimans Show calling all artisans
The 11th Arts on the Perquimans Show is looking for folks willing to participate.
The art show will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Perquimans Recreation Center at 310 Granby Street in Hertford.
All information is located at www.perquimansarts.org or call the gallery at (252) 426-3041 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesdays thru Saturdays.
Ongoing
American Legion Events
Bingo is held at 7 p.m. every Monday at Post 40.
Regular meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Post 40.
American Legion Post 40 is located at 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton. No registration is required, but the Legion is seeking additional members.
Edenton Farmers Market
The Edenton Farmers Market is open weekly from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m on Wednesdays (only through November 3).
The market is located at 200 North Broad Street in Edenton.
Downtown Hertford Flea Market
A new flea market has opened in downtown Hertford from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Saturday. Local vendors will be available streetside. The market will run until winter.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling (252) 482-6767.