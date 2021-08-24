Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Chowan County. Please send listings to The Chowan Herald at 423 South Broad St. Edenton, NC 27932 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Aug. 26
Know Your Neighbor Meeting
EDENTON – A “Know Your Neighbor” meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26.
One of the topics of the meeting will be how to start a community garden with Chowan County Cooperative Extension Agent Katy Shook.
The meeting will be held at Providence Baptist Church, 214 West Church St. in Edenton.
Aug. 29
Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon
TYNER – Faith Fellowship Baptist Church will host a Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.
The luncheon is to honor and say “thank you” to the Chowan County Sheriff’s Department, the Chowan County State Highway Patrol and the Edenton Police Department.
Faith Fellowship Baptist Church is located at 3500 Virginia Rd. in Tyner. For more information or to RSVP, visit www.faithfellowship3500.com.
Sunday Night Singspiration
COLUMBIA – The Tyrrell County 5th Sunday Night Singspiration will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 at Wesley Memorial Methodist Church.
The event will host an evening of hymns and gospel music presented by churches in the community.
The event is free, and open to the public. Masks are optional.
The church is located at 502 Main St. in Columbia.
For more information, call 252-202-2330.
Sept. 9
Class
EDENTON – The BABY (Birthing and Beginning Years) class will be held in-person and via Zoom beginning Thursday, Sept. 9.
The program seeks to create informed and healthy new mothers, and to support the well-being of their young children.
The class is free to the public, and preregistration is encouraged.
For more information or to register, contact Sherlton Broadnax or Sarah Williams at 252-482-3035.
Tot Time
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host Tot Time titled, “Colonial Play,” at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.
Children will travel back in time, and explore toys that the children of the Jackson house would have played with.
The event is free, and open to the public.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, call 252-335-1453.
Sept. 10
Steak Dinner
EDENTON – The American Legion Post 40 will host a steak dinner Friday, Sept. 10.
The price of the meal is $20 per person, and includes rib eye steak, baked potato, salad and dessert.
Seating is limited to 40, so early registration is preferred.
The dinner will be held at the American Legion Post 40, 1317 West Queen St. in Edenton.
For more information or to register, call 252-482-4057.
Sept. 11
Movie Premiere
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will present the movie premiere of “The Secret of Corolla: The Gift from the Outer Banks” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 in the Gaither Auditorium.
Producer Jerry Thompson of Big Dog Films and Meg Puckett, Herd Manager, of the Corolla Wild Horse Fund will be available to answer any questions.
The event is free, and open to the public.
Gaither Auditorium is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, call 252-335-1453.
Oct. 30
Boo at the Museum
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host Boo! at the Museum from 3 – 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Participants will be able to take a glimpse into Halloween past, play games, participate in creative activities and enjoy sweet treats.
The event is presented by the Museum of the Albemarle Junior Docents.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, email charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
Ongoing
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.