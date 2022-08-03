Out and About lists current events in Chowan County and surrounding areas. Please send listings to the Chowan Herald, 423 South Broad St., Edenton, NC 27932, or e-mail them to tnewman@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
August 4
Summer Reading Program chugs along
This week’s schedule for Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program is as follows:
Aug. 4 — Movie: “Surfs Up 2” (all ages) — 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
This event does not require registration.
Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library is located at 106 West Water Street in Edenton.
August 5
Summer music series returns
The Chowan Arts Council will hold its final summer music event of the year from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5.
A food truck from Bob B Que will be available as well as live music from Fueston Brothers & Co.
The Chowan Arts Council is located at 112 West Water Street in Edenton.
August 8
Community prayer slated
The Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence invites the community to attend a monthly neighborhood prayer. The group rotates the gatherings by Police Zones and invites all residents to join them as they pray for unity, peace and restoration throughout Edenton.
The August prayer covering Police Zone 8 will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at Shalom International Church located at 115 West Hicks Street (entrance faces the parking lot on Broad Street).
Police Zone 8 includes the following: The John A Holmes High School campus: North Broad Street; the Chowan Rescue Squad; the Hospital and surrounding streets.
The event is open to the public, no registration is needed.
August 13
Back to school bash arrives
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, Edenton-Chowan Schools and Edenton United will host a Back to School bash, open to all students of Chowan County.
950 backpacks stuffed with school supplies will be distributed. Snacks, baked goods, inflatables, horse-drawn carriage rides, train rides and over 20 vendors will also be available.
The bash will be held at John A. Holmes High School, which is located at 600 Woodard Street in Edenton.
Sept. 9-11
Save the date for reunion
The John A. Holmes High School Class of 1972 announces their upcoming 50th Anniversary Reunion on Sept. 9-11 in Edenton.
All alumni from the 1972 class, their guest, as well as JAHHS teachers and support staff from that period are invited to participate. Registration information can be found on the class of 1972 website: https://myevent.com/JAHHS1972.
To request an invitation or more details, you may send an email with your contact information and mailing address to: jahhsclassof1972reunion@ gmail.com.
October 1
Arts on the Perquimans Show calling all artisans
The 11th Arts on the Perquimans Show is looking for folks willing to participate.
The art show will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Perquimans Recreation Center at 310 Granby Street in Hertford.
All information is located at www.perquimansarts.org or call the gallery at (252) 426-3041 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesdays thru Saturdays.
Ongoing
E-C Summer Nutrition Program for Children
Every Wednesday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. between June 15 and August 24, the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry will again provide summer food assistance to families with children attending White Oak Elementary, D.F. Walker Elementary, Chowan Middle or John A. Holmes High. This is the only eligibility.
This program is being held in cooperation with the Edenton United Methodist Church. Food boxes will be available and will include nutritious, child-friendly foods: fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, mac and cheese, snacks and easy to prepare items.
For more information, call (252) 482-2504.
Edenton Farmers Market
The Edenton Farmers Market is open weekly from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m on Wednesdays (only through November 3).
The market is located at 200 North Broad Street in Edenton.
Downtown Hertford Flea Market
A new flea market has opened in downtown Hertford from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Saturday. Local vendors will be available streetside.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling (252) 482-6767.