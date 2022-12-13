Out and About lists current events in Chowan County and surrounding areas. Please send listings to the Chowan Herald, 423 South Broad St., Edenton, NC 27932, or e-mail them to tnewman@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Dec. 16-19
Christmas laser lights take over Plymouth
A drive-in Christmas laser light show will be hosted by the N.C. Black Bear Festival across three time slots on Dec. 16, 17, 18 and 19 at the Plymouth Municipal Airport in Plymouth. Tickets will be $20 per vehicle with parking on a first come, first serve basis. Tickets are non-refundable.
Tickets may be purchased at www.tinyurl.com/yck545bp with time slots at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.
Plymouth Municipal Airport is located at 1069 Plymouth Airport Road in Plymouth.
Dec. 18
Friendsgiving slated
Surf, Wind and Fire in downtown Edenton will host a Friendsgiving outdoor block party from noon until 4 p.m. along South Broad Street. The event is open to the public with food and drinks available for purchase. Live music will also be on tap. Surf, Wind and Fire is located at 325 South Broad Street in Edenton.
Christmas cantata scheduled
Edenton Baptist Church will be presenting their Christmas Cantata, “And We Beheld His Glory,” at 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 18 in the church sanctuary – located at 200 South Granville Street in Edenton.
The Church Choir, under the direction of Michael Morgan, will be joined by members of Edenton’s St. Paul’s Episcopal Choir, to present the Christmas story through the season’s favorite carols, accompanied by organ and piano. This event is free and open to the public.
Christmas concert at Countryside
"Come Celebrate,” a Christmas concert, will be held from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Countryside Church of Christ in Edenton. The concert will be performed by Cathy Roberts. Admission is free.
Countryside Church of Christ is located 100 Countryside Drive just outside of Edenton.
Dec. 19
Commissioners meeting canceled
The second December meeting of the Chowan County Commissioners has been canceled due to the holidays. There will be no meeting on Monday, Dec. 19.
Dec. 20
Cooking class planned
Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in downtown Edenton will host a “Farm to Table” cooking class at 6 p.m. on Tuesday Dec. 20. Classes are $75 a person and include recipes, instruction and the meal. Call (252) 368-4881 or text (630) 485-8185 to reserve. Cotton Gin Inn Culinary is located at 212 South Broad Street in Edenton.
Dec. 21
Christmas market arrives
A special Christmas Wednesday Market, hosted by Edenton Farmers Market, will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the Edenton Farmers Market, which is located at 200 North Broad Street. The market is open to the public for last minute Christmas shopping.
Wednesday markets will return in the spring.
Jan. 26
Annual Chamber Banquet held
The annual Chamber of Commerce banquet will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at American Legion Post 40 in Edenton. Chamber members who wish to purchase tickets should contact Susan Creed at (252) 482-3400.
Ongoing
American Legion Events
Bingo is held at 7 p.m. every Monday at Post 40.
Regular meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Post 40.
American Legion Post 40 is located at 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton. No pre-registration is required, but the Legion is seeking additional members.
Edenton Farmers Market
The Edenton Farmers Market is open weekly from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays during the colder season.
The market is located at 200 North Broad Street in Edenton.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling (252) 482-6767.
Edenton Lions Club
The Edenton Lions Club meets on the second and fourth Mondays of every month, with a board meeting at 6 p.m. and business meeting at 7 p.m. during the second Monday and a business meeting at 7 p.m. during the fourth Monday. The club is looking for new members.
The club meets at Edenton Baptist Church, 200 South Granville Street in Edenton.
Albemarle Sound Base Submarine Veterans
The local chapter of submarine veterans meets at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at American Legion Post 40, 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton.
Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club
The Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club meets at 7:30 p.m. every Monday evening at their clubhouse, located at 147 Old Hertford Road in Edenton. The club is always welcoming new members.
For questions about joining the club, contact John McArthur at john.mcarthur10@gmail.com.