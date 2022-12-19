Out and About lists current events in Chowan County and the surrounding region. Please send listings to the Chowan Herald, 423 South Broad St., Edenton, NC 27932, or e-mail them to tnewman@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Nov. 24 - Jan. 1
Christmas lights up the region
Christmas light shows in Windsor, Elizabeth City and Hertford are both free and open for public viewing.
The Hoggard Family Light Show in Windsor is open Sunday-Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m, located at 101 Dalton Drive. Donations are appreciated but not necessary.
The Dances Bay Light Show in Elizabeth City is open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is located along Dances Bay Road in Pasquotank County.
A third show, at the Perquimans County Courthouse, is open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. throughout December. The courthouse is located at 128 North Church Street in Hertford.
Dec. 21
Christmas market arrives
A special Christmas Wednesday Market, hosted by Edenton Farmers Market, will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the Edenton Farmers Market, which is located at 200 North Broad Street. The market is open to the public for last minute Christmas shopping.
Wednesday markets will return in the spring.
Dec. 31 - Jan. 1
New Year’s party held
A New Year’s extravaganza is slated to run from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve at Kin Folk Axe Throwing in Elizabeth City. Music by Eric Dunlow, with opening acts, giveaways, contests, food and drink. The event is open to the public, with some optional purchases.
Kin Folk Axe Throwing is located at 206 North Poindexter Street in Elizabeth City.
Jan. 10
Council convenes
The Edenton Town Council will convene for their regular January session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the council chambers at 504 South Broad Street in Edenton. The meeting is open to the public.
Jan. 26
Annual Chamber Banquet held
The annual Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce banquet will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at American Legion Post 40 in Edenton. Chamber members who wish to purchase tickets should contact Susan Creed at (252) 482-3400.
Ongoing
American Legion Events
Bingo is held at 7 p.m. every Monday at Post 40.
Regular meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Post 40.
American Legion Post 40 is located at 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton. No pre-registration is required, but the Legion is seeking additional members.
Edenton Farmers Market
The Edenton Farmers Market is open weekly from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays during the colder season.
The market is located at 200 North Broad Street in Edenton.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling (252) 482-6767.
Edenton Lions Club
The Edenton Lions Club meets on the second and fourth Mondays of every month, with a board meeting at 6 p.m. and business meeting at 7 p.m. during the second Monday and a business meeting at 7 p.m. during the fourth Monday. The club is looking for new members.
The club meets at Edenton Baptist Church, 200 South Granville Street in Edenton.
Albemarle Sound Base Submarine Veterans
The local chapter of submarine veterans meets at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at American Legion Post 40, 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton.
Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club
The Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club meets at 7:30 p.m. every Monday evening at their clubhouse, located at 147 Old Hertford Road in Edenton. The club is always welcoming new members.
For questions about joining the club, contact John McArthur at john.mcarthur10@gmail.com.