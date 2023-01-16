Out and About lists current events in Chowan County and surrounding areas. Please send listings to the Chowan Herald, 423 South Broad St., Edenton, NC 27932, or e-mail them to tnewman@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Jan. 23
Library board to convene
The Pettigrew Regional Library Board will meet at 2 p.m. on Monday Jan. 23 at Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library in Edenton. This meeting is free and open to the public.
Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library is located at 106 West Water Street in Edenton.
Jan. 24
Public ribbon cutting slated
Snapback NC, located in Edenton, will hold a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Snapback is a non-profit organization that provides peer support and community resources for substance use, alcoholism and mental illness recovery.
The ribbon cutting is free and members of the public are encouraged to attend. Snapback’s office location is at 703 North Broad Street in Edenton, across the street from the tennis courts.
Jan. 26
Annual Chamber Banquet held
The annual Chamber of Commerce banquet will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at American Legion Post 40 in Edenton. Chamber members who wish to purchase tickets should contact Susan Creed at (252) 482-3400.
Jan. 28
Band takes over Red Barn
The Feature Attraction Band will host a performance at David’s Red Barn in Rocky Hock from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Tunes will include beach music, blues, soul and R&B.
Tickets cost $15 per person and can be purchased by calling (252) 333-5570. Seating is limited. Concessions will be available. David’s Red Barn is a no alcohol, no smoking facility.
David’s Red Barn is located at 1008 David’s Red Barn Lane at the Rocky Hock Campground off of Tynch Town Road.
Feb. 3
Steamers serve up oysters
The Edenton Steamers' Oyster Roast will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 at Historic Hicks Field. Tickets are $40, call (252) 482-4080 or stop by the Steamers' Office to pick one up.
The event will feature all-you-can-eat oysters, clam chowder, and hoop cheese as well as all-you-can-drink beer, wine, Pepsi products and water. Live Music by Old Fish Hatchery Records will also be on tap.
Historic Hicks Field is located at 111 East Freemason Street in Edenton.
Feb 4
Food Bank hosts 40th Anniversary Gala
A celebration of 40 years of the Food Bank, as well as an unveiling of a new teaching kitchen and volunteer center will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Tickets cost $125 and include drinks, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, dinner dancing and entertainment. The gala is a black tie event. For tickets, visit www.afoodbank.org/events/gala.
The Food Bank of the Albemarle is located at 109 Tidewater Way in Elizabeth City.
Feb. 14
CGIC serves up a little romance
Cotton Gin Inn Culinary will host a Valentine Romance Supper Club at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14. Four courses will be prepared and served alongside champagne. Reservations are required. To obtain a reservation, call or text (252) 368-4881.
Cotton Gin Inn Culinary is located at 212 South Broad Street in Edenton.
Ongoing
Yoga Wednesdays
At 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Yoga with Trish Rand will be held at Shine Energy & Nutrition Bar – 300-E Virginia Road in Edenton. The goals are to build strength, flexibility and balance, with all skill levels welcome.
To sign up, contact Trish at trishrand@icloud.com.
Pocosin Arts hosts community classes
The Pocosin School of Arts in Columbia will host metalsmithing for jewelry from Jan. 17 to Feb. 21 and wheel throwing pottery classes beginning on Jan. 19 to Feb. 23.
The metalsmithing class will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Tuesday until Feb. 21. The pottery classes will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday until Feb. 23. Registration costs $125 per person. To register, visit: www.pocosinarts.org/adult-classes/.
American Legion Events
Bingo is held at 7 p.m. every Monday at Post 40.
Regular meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Post 40.
American Legion Post 40 is located at 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton. No pre-registration is required, but the Legion is seeking additional members.
Edenton Farmers Market
The Edenton Farmers Market is open weekly from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays during the colder season.
The market is located at 200 North Broad Street in Edenton.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling (252) 482-6767.
Edenton Lions Club
The Edenton Lions Club meets on the second and fourth Mondays of every month, with a board meeting at 6 p.m. and business meeting at 7 p.m. during the second Monday and a business meeting at 7 p.m. during the fourth Monday. The club is looking for new members.
The club meets at Edenton Baptist Church, 200 South Granville Street in Edenton.
Albemarle Sound Base Submarine Veterans
The local chapter of submarine veterans meets at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at American Legion Post 40, 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton.
Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club
The Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club meets at 7:30 p.m. every Monday evening at their clubhouse, located at 147 Old Hertford Road in Edenton. The club is always welcoming new members.
For questions about joining the club, contact John McArthur at john.mcarthur10@gmail.com.