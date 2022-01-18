Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Chowan County. Please send listings to The Chowan Herald at 423 South Broad St. Edenton, NC 27932 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Jan. 20
Special Presentation
HERTFORD – The Sons of the American Revolution will host a presentation titled, “Revolutionary Rhode Island” on Thursday, Jan. 20.
The guest speaker will be Tyrrell County Public Library Librarian Jared Jacavone.
The event will be held at Captain Bob’s Restaurant, 310 Ocean Hwy. South in Hertford.
Jan. 26
Storytime
EDENTON – Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library will host storytime at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Preschoolers, along with their parents or caregiver, are invited to participate in stories, songs and a craft.
The event is free, and open to the public.
Shepard-Pruden Library is located at 106 West Water St. in Edenton.
For more information, call 252-482-4112.
Feb. 21
Reappraisal Meeting
EDENTON – Property owners in Chowan County are invited to learn more about the reappraisal process and new values or to appeal values at a session planned for 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21.
The meeting will be held at the Public Safety Center, which is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
March 10
Reappraisal Meeting
EDENTON – Property owners in Chowan County are invited to learn more about the reappraisal process and new values or to appeal values at a session planned for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10.
The meeting will be held at the Public Safety Center, which is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
Ongoing
Testing Site
EDENTON – Vidant Chowan Hospital is hosting a testing site for COVID-19 from 8:30 a.m. until noon and from 1-4 p.m. each Monday through Friday at the hospital.
No appointment is necessary and it is a drive-up service.
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.