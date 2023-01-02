Out and About lists current events in Chowan County and surrounding areas. Please send listings to the Chowan Herald, 423 South Broad St., Edenton, NC 27932, or e-mail them to tnewman@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Jan. 9
Commissioners to meet
The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will hold a regular January meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center, located 305 West Freemason Street. The meeting is open to the public.
Jan. 10
Council convenes
The Edenton Town Council will convene for their regular January session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the council chambers at 504 South Broad Street in Edenton. The meeting is open to the public.
Jan. 15
Breakfast club hosted
Cotton Gin Inn Culinary will host a breakfast club at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. On the menu are amuse bouche, warm berry bread pudding with compote, crab cake benedict and gingersnap creme brulee with warm ginger cookies. Wine and beer are available.
To join, call (252) 368-4881.
Jan. 26
Annual Chamber Banquet held
The annual Chamber of Commerce banquet will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at American Legion Post 40 in Edenton. Chamber members who wish to purchase tickets should contact Susan Creed at (252) 482-3400.
Feb. 14
CGIC serves up a little romance
Cotton Gin Inn Culinary will host a Valentine Romance Supper Club at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14. Four courses will be prepared and served alongside champagne. Reservations are required. To obtain a reservation, call or text (252) 368-4881.
Cotton Gin Inn Culinary is located at 212 South Broad Street in Edenton.
Ongoing
Yoga Wednesdays
At 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Yoga with Trish Rand will be held at 300E Virginia Road in Edenton. The goals are to build strength, flexibility and balance, with all skill levels welcome.
To sign up, contact Trish at trishrand@icloud.com.
Pocosin Arts hosts community classes
The Pocosin School of Arts in Columbia will host metalsmithing for jewelry from Jan. 17 to Feb. 21 and wheel throwing pottery classes beginning on Jan. 19 to Feb. 23.
The metalsmithing class will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Tuesday until Feb. 21. The pottery classes will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday until Feb. 23. Registration costs $125 per person. To register, visit: www.pocosinarts.org/adult-classes/.
American Legion Events
Bingo is held at 7 p.m. every Monday at Post 40.
Regular meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Post 40.
American Legion Post 40 is located at 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton. No pre-registration is required, but the Legion is seeking additional members.
Edenton Farmers Market
The Edenton Farmers Market is open weekly from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays during the colder season.
The market is located at 200 North Broad Street in Edenton.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling (252) 482-6767.
Edenton Lions Club
The Edenton Lions Club meets on the second and fourth Mondays of every month, with a board meeting at 6 p.m. and business meeting at 7 p.m. during the second Monday and a business meeting at 7 p.m. during the fourth Monday. The club is looking for new members.
The club meets at Edenton Baptist Church, 200 South Granville Street in Edenton.
Albemarle Sound Base Submarine Veterans
The local chapter of submarine veterans meets at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at American Legion Post 40, 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton.
Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club
The Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club meets at 7:30 p.m. every Monday evening at their clubhouse, located at 147 Old Hertford Road in Edenton. The club is always welcoming new members.
For questions about joining the club, contact John McArthur at john.mcarthur10@gmail.com.