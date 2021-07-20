Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Chowan County. Please send listings to The Chowan Herald at 423 South Broad St. Edenton, NC 27932 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
July 25
Gospel Concert
HERTFORD – The Dunns of the Tidewater Gospel Music Association will host a Gospel Message and Concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 25.
The Dunns are a premier gospel group who will be releasing their new CD early next month.
The service is free, and open to the public. Refreshments and fellowship with The Dunns will follow the service.
The concert will be held at Burgess Baptist Church, 1850 Harvey Point Rd. in Hertford.
For more information, call 252-619-7262 or visit www.burgessbaptistchurch.com.
July 29
Meet the Author
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host Meet the Author featuring Donna Turner from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thursday, July 29.
Turner is the author of the newly published book, “A Nags Head Wrinkle in Time.”
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, call 252-335-1453.
July 31
Family History and Genealogy Fair
WINDSOR – Historic Hope Foundation will host the 10th Annual Family History and Genealogy Fair titled “The Colonial Origins of Free People of Color in a Racist Culture.”
Registration will be from 9:15 – 9:45 a.m. and the event starting at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, July 31.
The purpose of the program is to discuss the diverse origins of families in Bertie County from the late 16th Century to their current genealogical connections throughout America.
The speakers for the event will be Dr. Warren E. Milteer Jr. and John M. Bunch.
The expo will be held at the Roanoke Chowan Heritage Center, Hope House Rd. in Windsor.
For more information or to register, call 252-794-3140, or email info@hopeplantation.org.
Aug. 4
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly History for Lunch titled “A Fortress and Its Weapons from the Times of Joshua and Jesus: The Archeology of a Biblical Site” at 12 noon Wednesday, Aug. 4.
The event will be held in-person or via Zoom.
The event will be held at Gaither Auditorium of the Museum, 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City. The lecture will also be available online.
For more information or to register, visit the Museum of the Albemarle’s Facebook page or the website, www.museumofthealbemarle.com.
Ongoing
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.